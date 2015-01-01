पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रीगंगानगर में एसीबी की कार्रवाई:9 हजार की स्कॉलरशिप के भुगतान के लिए मांगी 3500 की रिश्वत, ई मित्र संचालक गिरफ्तार

श्रीगंगानगर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी ई मित्र संचालक को रिश्वत के रुपयों के साथ रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया गया।- प्रतिकात्मक फोटो।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) श्रीगंगानगर ने बुधवार को सूरतगढ़ में एक ई-मित्र संचालक को 3 हजार की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया गया। संचालक ने छात्रों की स्कॉलरशिप पास कराने के एवज में रिश्वत की मांग की थी। इसकी शिकायत पर एसीबी ने यह कार्रवाई की।

एसीबी महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने बताया कि सूरतगढ़ के ई-मित्र संचालक रमेश शर्मा के खिलाफ शिकायत मिली थी। जिसमें बताया गया था कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाले शिक्षण स्कॉलरशिप 9 हजार प्रति छात्र की राशि को पास करवाने के नाम पर 3500 रुपए की राशि वसूली जा रही है। जिस पर एसीबी श्रीगंगानगर के उप अधीक्षक पुलिस वेदप्रकाश के नेतृत्व में उक्त मांग का सत्यापन करवाकर आज ट्रेप कार्यवाही की गई। रमेश शर्मा को 3 हजार 500 रुपए वसूली करते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें