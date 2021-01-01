पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर एक्सप्रेस 5 से चलेगी, ट्रेन में स्लीपर कोच की सुविधा

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • श्रीगंगानगर के अलावा पंजाब के पड़ाेसी नगरों के लोगों और संगठनों ने इस रेलगाड़ी को शुरू करवाने के लिए की थी मांग

रेल प्रशासन ने श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी ट्रेन को 5 फरवरी से शुरू करने की घोषणा की है। पहली बार ट्रेन में स्लीपर कोच की व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है। जेडआरयूसीसी के पूर्व सदस्य भीम शर्मा के अनुसार श्रीगंगानगर के अलावा पंजाब के पड़ाेसी नगरों के अनेक लोगों व संगठनों ने इस ट्रेन को शुरू करवाने के लिए मांग की थी।

सांसद निहालचंद ने यह ट्रेन शुरू करवाने के लिए प्रयास किए।उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी गौरव गौड़ के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 04734, श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी प्रतिदिन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेल सेवा 5 फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक श्रीगंगानगर से 1:45 बजे रवाना होकर 12 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 04733, रेवाडी-श्रीगंगानगर प्रतिदिन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेल सेवा 5 फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक रेवाड़ी से 12:50 बजे रवाना होकर रात्रि 11:45 बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी।

यह रेल सेवा मार्ग में फतूही, हिंदुमलकोट, पंजकोसी, अबोहर, पक्की, मलोट गिदड़बाहा, बल्लुआना, बठिंडा, घाडीबागी, शेरगढ़, मनवाला, कोटभक्तू, बानगी, निहालसिंह रामा, रतनगढ़, कनकवाल, कानावाली, सुखचैन, बारागुडा, सिरसा, बाजेकन, सुचानकोटली, जोधका, डींग, महुवाला, भट्टू, खाबरा कलां, मंडीआदमपुर, जेखोड खेड़ा, न्यूलिकलां, हिसार, सतरोड, मयार, हांसी, औरंगनगर, जिताखेड़ा, भवानी, खेड़ा, सुई, भिवानी, मनहेरू, चरखी, दादरी, पटुवास, महेराना, झाडली, सुधराना, कोसली, नांगल, पठानी, जाटूसाना व किशनगढ़ बालावास स्टेशनों पर ठहराव करेगी। यह पूरी ट्रेन आरक्षित होगी।

सांसद बालकनाथ भी रेवाड़ी ट्रेन को अलवर तक बढ़ाने के पक्ष में
सांसद निहालचन्द के बाद अब अलवर सांसद महंत बालकनाथ योगी की ओर से भी श्रीगंगानगर से रेवाड़ी के बीच चलने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 14733/14734 को अलवर तक विस्तारित करने की मांग की गई है।

जेडआरयूसीसी के पूर्व सदस्य भीम शर्मा ने बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर से रेवाड़ी के मध्य पूर्व में संचालित होने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 54751/54752 पैसेंजर ट्रेन अब एक्सप्रेस बन गई है।

देर रात 1:25 बजे श्रीगंगानगर से वाया अबोहर, मलोट, बठिंडा, रेवाड़ी के लिए प्रस्थान करने वाली इस ट्रेन को करीब 75 किलोमीटर आगे अलवर तक विस्तारित करने का प्रस्ताव तैयार करके दिया गया है। सांसद महंत बालकनाथ योगी ने भी इसके अलवर तक विस्तार के लिए रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पत्र लिखा है।

