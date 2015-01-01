पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीगंगानगर में बड़ा हादसा टला:तेज रफ्तार बस बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारकर पलटी, घायल हालत में 5 लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती

श्रीगंगानगर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंगानगर से बीकानेर जा रही थी बस।
  • घायलों को राजियासर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया

जिले के सूरतगढ़ में बुधवार सुबह बस पलटने से पांच लोग घायल हो गए। जानकारी अनुसार, एक बाइक से टक्कर के बाद बस असंतुलित हो गई थी। जिसके बाद पलट गई। घायलों में बाइक सवार भी शामिल है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके साथ ही घायलों को राजियासर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि बस गंगानगर से बीकानेर जा रही थी। इस दौरान राजियासर से 5 किलोमीटर दूर एनएच 62 पर प्रेम नगर के पास ओवरटेक करते वक्त बस ने एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। जिसके बाद बरसात से बने गड्ढों के कारण पलट गई। घटना के बाद बाइक सवार मौके पर ही बेहोश हो गया। जिसे तत्काल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। वहीं, बस में सवार चार लोग भी घायल हो गए। जिन्हें उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।

बाइक के आगे का हिस्सा हुआ क्षतिग्रस्त।
बाइक के आगे का हिस्सा हुआ क्षतिग्रस्त।

लोगों ने बताया कि बस काफी तेज रफ्तार में जा रही थी। ओवरटेक करते वक्त चालक बस पर काबू नहीं रख पाया। जिसके कारण बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारकर बस पलट गई। वहीं, बस में सवार बाकी लोगों को दूसरे साधनों की मदद से आगे भिजवाया गया। वहीं, हादसे के बाद मौके पर जाम लग गया। जिसे पुलिस ने खुलवाया।

मौके पर जमा हुई लोगों की भीड़।
मौके पर जमा हुई लोगों की भीड़।
