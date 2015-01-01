पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दीपावली सीजन में चेकिंग के दौरान 125 लाख रुपए का टैक्स और जुर्माना वसूला, वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग ने कॉटन बैल्स के वाहन नीलाम कर 20 लाख वसूले

श्रीगंगानगर23 मिनट पहले
वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग की प्रतिकरापचंन शाखा की अाेर से रोड चेकिंग के दौरान पान मसाला, परचून, आयरन, आयरन स्क्रेप, मूंगफली, डीजल की 76 गाड़ियाें में लदे माल पर कर चोरी का संदेह होने पर वाहनों को रुकवाया गया। इसमें 47 लाख रुपए की टैक्स एवं पैनल्टी की वसूली की गई है। यह माल श्रीगंगानगर से राज्य के बाहर तथा राज्य के बाहर से श्रीगंगानगर के लिए परिवहनित किया जा रहा था।

इस दीपावली सीजन के दौरान विभाग की Aर से प्रतिकरापवंचन कार्रवाइयां करते हुए 125 लाख की टैक्स, पैनल्टी एवं ब्याज की वसूली की गई है। अतिरिक्त आयुक्त (प्रशासन) राजकुमार ने बताया कि खरीफ की फसल आने से एवं दीपावली के दिनों में टैक्स चोरी एवं अवैधानिक दस्तावेजों से माल के परिवहन की अत्यधिक आशंका होती है। इस कारण प्रतिकरापवंचन विंग को वाहन चेकिंग के निर्देश दिए गए थे।

प्रतिकरापवंचन विंग के संयुक्त आयुक्त शिशुपाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में सनी प्रताप त्रिपाठी सहायक आयुक्त, संजय अरोड़ा सहायक आयुक्त, अनुराधा चौधरी सहायक आयुक्त, शिव प्रकाश शर्मा राज्य कर अधिकारी, राजीव मिड्ढा राज्य कर अधिकारी, संजय मदान राज्य कर अधिकारी ने कार्रवाइयों को अंजाम दिया।

अवैधानिक, बिना दस्तावेजाें के परिवहित किए जा रहे वाहन

जांच के दौरान सामने आया कि उक्त गाड़ियां अपूर्ण, अवैधानिक एवं बिना दस्तावेजों से परिवहित की जा रही हैं। इस पर मूंगफली की 15 गाडियों से 9.26 लाख, डीजल के अवैध परिवहन मे रोकथाम अभियान में 10 वाहनों से 4 लाख, आयरन व स्क्रेप की 8 गाड़ियाें से 11 लाख, परचून के 6 वाहनों से 9 लाख, तंबाकू उत्पाद के 5 वाहनों से 2.50 लाख, चीनी के अवैध परिवहन के 3 वाहनों से 2 लाख, टाइल्स की 3 गाड़ियाें से 1 लाख, घरेलू बैटरी के 3 वाहनों से 2 लाख एवं अन्य उत्पादों के अवैधानिक दस्तावेजों से परिवहन की जा रहे वाहनों से 6 लाख का टैक्स व पैनल्टी वसूली की गई है।

5 व्यवहारियाें के कर चाेरी के संदेह में किए गए थे सर्वे
अतिरिक्त आयुक्त राजकुमार ने बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर, सूरतगढ़, हनुमानगढ़ के 5 व्यवहारियाें के टैक्स चोरी के संदेह मे सर्वे किए गए थे। इसमें अभी तक 76 लाख का टैक्स, ब्याज व पैनल्टी राशि वसूल की गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त कॉटन बैल्स के वाहन को नीलाम कर 20 लाख कर व पैनल्टी वसूली गई। डीजल के अवैध परिवहन के रोकथाम अभियान मे अभी तक 36 वाहनों से 13 लाख पैनल्टी की वसूली की गई है। इस प्रकार दीपावली सीजन के दौरान विभाग की ओर से प्रतिकरापवचंन कार्रवाइयां करते हुए 125 लाख की टैक्स, पैनल्टी एवं ब्याज वसूल किया गया है। यह सघन अभियान आगामी दिनों में भी सतत रूप से जारी रहेगा।

