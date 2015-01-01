पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:राेही में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के तीनाें आराेपी कोर्ट में पेश, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने के आदेश

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
पदमपुर बाइपास के निकट साहूवाला की राेही में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के आराेप में गिरफ्तार 4 एफ साहूवाला निवासी मोहम्मद रफी पुत्र भागीरथ छींपा, मेवासिंह पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह, इंद्रजीत उर्फ इंदरू पुत्र सूरजसिंह काे शनिवार देर शाम अदालत में पेश किया गया। आराेपियाें काे न्यायिक हिरासत में भिजवाने के आदेश हुए हैं। आराेपियाें की काेविड जांच के लिए काेविड डेडिकेटेड सेंटर में रखा गया है। काेराेना रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद इनकाे जेल भिजवाया जाएगा। इसके बाद इनकी शिनाख्त परेड की प्रक्रिया पूरी करवाई जाएगी। इस संबंध में अदालत की ओर से कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए जाएंगे।

पीड़िता 17 वर्षीय किशाेरी ने महिला थाना में दिए परिवाद में बताया था कि बुधवार शाम करीब 6:30 बजे वह अपने परिचित युवक के साथ स्कूटी पर घूमने गई थी। रात करीब 7 बजे राधा स्वामी डेरे से पदमपुर बाइपास की ओर हाेकर सुनसान इलाके में पहुंचे। तब पास के खेत से एक व्यक्ति आया। उसने स्कूटी की चाबी निकाल ली। उसने पीड़िता काे डरा-धमकाकर रुपए मांगे। इस बीच उसके दाे साथी भी आ गए। तीनाें युवकाें ने किशाेरी काे जबरन पास के खेत में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। फिर किशाेरी के परिचित काे धमकाकर गूगल-पे से 5 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर करवा लिए।

