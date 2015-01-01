पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गलन वाली ठंड न्यूनतम तापमान 8.4डिग्री:बारिश और धुंध से तापमान 6.4डिग्री गिरा, विजिबिलिटी 10 मीटर रही, 2.6 एमएम बरसात, ठंड बढ़ी

श्रीगंगानगर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र में शनिवार को कोहरे व ठंड ने लोगों की कंपकंपी छुड़ा दी। बीती रात रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई जो अल सुबह तक जारी रही। इसके बाद घना कोहरा होने के कारण शनिवार सुबह 8 बजे तक विजिबिलिटी 8 से 10 मीटर रही। बारिश व कोहरे की वजह से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम दोनों ही तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री था, वह शनिवार 6.4 डिग्री कम होकर 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान भी 1.9 डिग्री कम होकर 8.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया। घने कोहरे के कारण यातायात भी बाधित रहा। सुबह सड़कों पर वाहन भी लाइटें जलाकर धीमी गति से आते-जाते दिखाई दिए।

मौसम में बदलाव : सर्दी और तेज होगी

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम में बदलाव आया है। उन्होंने आगामी दो दिनों तक ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहने व ठंड का प्रभाव जारी रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। गत वर्ष भी 10-11 दिसंबर को क्षेत्र में कोहरा पड़ना शुरू हो गया था। अब सर्दी और तेज होगी।

किस पर क्या असर

फसलों को होगा लाभ
बारिश होने से जिले की फसलों को एक सिचाई पानी जितना लाभ हुआ है। इससे सरसों, चना, जौ व गेहूं की फसल की बढवार बढ़ेगी। बरसात के बाद धुंध आने से रबी फसलों को फायदा होगा। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो नमी का प्रभाव बढ़ने व ठंड के कारण गाजर व किन्नू की फसल को भी फायदा होगा।

पौष्टिक खाना खाएं
डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इस मौसम में लोगाें को खास सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। इस मौसम में सुबह और शाम विशेष ध्यान रखें। खासकर बच्चों को सुबह-शाम गर्म कपड़े जरूर पहनाएं। ठंडी वस्तु न खाने दें। जंकफूड से दूर रखें। पौष्टिक खाना दें। जैसे दाल का पानी, हरी सब्जी का गर्म सूप आदि पिलाएं।

आगे क्या: मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने आगामी तीन-चार दिनों तक घने कोहरे व ठंड का प्रभाव बने रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। शीत लहर चलने के साथ ही बादलवाही रहेगी तथा बरसात होने की संभावना रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें