कोरोना क्या-क्या दिखाएगा:काेराेना संदिग्ध महिला रोगी का 24 घंटे तक डेटा ऑनलाइन नहीं किया, न ही इलाज शुरू हुआ

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीगंगानगर। महिला की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
  • परिजनों का आरोप- जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही

जिले में गुरुवार काे एक पाॅजिटिव व दाे काेराेना संदिग्ध राेगी की माैत हाे गई। वही दूसरी ओर वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के रोगियों के तुरंत इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में संचालित कोरोना डेडिकेटेड अस्पताल के हालात ये हैं कि 24 घंटे तक रोगी की स्क्रीनिंग और डेटा ऑनलाइन नहीं होता। गुरुवार को ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया। कोरोना की संदिग्ध रोगी बुजुर्ग महिला का डेटा 24 घंटे बाद ऑनलाइन किया गया। कोरोना डेडिकेटेड अस्पताल के संदिग्ध रोगियों के वार्ड में भर्ती इस 70 वर्षीय महिला विमला देवी की गुरुवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे मौत हो गई। भर्ती होने के बाद 24 घंटे बीतने पर भी सैंपल नहीं लिया गया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि रोगी का समय पर इलाज शुरू नहीं किया गया। अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही की वजह से मौत हुई है।

विरोध करने के बाद डेटा ऑनलाइन किया, एक इंजेक्शन लगायाअनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति व अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग अधिकारी कर्मचारी महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश नागर के अनुसार उनकी माता विमला देवी की बुधवार को बीपी ज्यादा होने पर तबीयत बिगड़ गई। विमला देवी को बुखार भी था। परिजन पहले एक निजी अस्पताल ले गए।

लक्षण बताने पर निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने इलाज करने में खुद को असमर्थ बताते हुए रोगी को जिला अस्पताल ले जाने को कहा। परिजन विमला देवी को बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे अस्पताल ले आए। सुरेश नागर के अनुसार तब जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टराें ने कहा कि कोरोना की जांच के बाद ही इलाज शुरू किया जाएगा। उनकी माता को कोरोना अस्पताल में भर्ती कर दिया गया।

कोरोना संदिग्ध वार्ड में रखा गया। आरोप है कि इसके बाद इलाज शुरू नहीं किया गया। न ही स्क्रीनिंग की गई। गुरुवार सुबह उनकी माता की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हुई तो उनके भाई भूपेंद्र कुमार ने उन्हें सूचित किया। वे अस्पताल पहुंचे तो स्टाफ ने सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद इलाज शुरू करने की बात दोहराई।

सुरेश नागर के अनुसार जब उन्होंने रोगी की स्क्रीनिंग और सैंपलिंग न होने के बारे में पूछा तो बताया कि अभी रोगी का डेटा ऑनलाइन नहीं हुआ है। पहले ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाओ। तब उन्होंने इलाज में लापरवाही बताते हुए विरोध जताया तो ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। तब डॉक्टर के कहने पर स्टाफ ने उनकी माता को एक इंजेक्शन लगाया।

परिजनों का आरोप है कि लंबे समय तक इलाज न मिलने की वजह से उनकी माता की मौत हुई है। अस्पताल में न तो बीपी और बुखार का इलाज हुआ और न ही कोरोना का। इससे रोगी की तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई। हालांकि इसके बाद सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई हुई।

कोराेना डेडिकेटेड ड्यूटी डॉक्टर बोले-फाइल लेट बनने का इश्यू था

कोरोना डेडिकेटेड अस्पताल के गुरुवार सुबह की पारी के ड्यूटी डॉ. जगदीप सिंह ने इलाज में लापरवाही के आरोपों को नकारा है। डॉ. जगदीप सिंह के अनुसार महिला का इलाज किया गया था। फाइल लेट बनने का इश्यू था। फाइल लेट क्यों बनी, इस बारे में उन्हें नहीं पता। उन्हाेंने बताया राेगी की मौत के बाद उसे कोरोना का संदिग्ध संक्रमित मानते हुए सैंपल लिया गया।

परिजनों को कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए कहते हुए शव सुपुर्द कर दिया गया था। दूसरी तरफ जिला अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक पीएमओ डॉ. आरके अरोड़ा और कोविड प्रभारी डॉ. राजाराम भादू से इस संबंध में प्रतिक्रिया जानने के लिए कई बार फोन कॉल की गई लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं की।

