पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई:हाेटल और बाजार सहित भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके आमजन के लिए खुल चुके हैं तो स्कूल क्यों बंद?

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह तस्वीर रावला के रोजड़ी गांव की है, जहां पर पानी की मांग को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों ने चौकी का घेराव किया।
  • निजी शिक्षण संघ ने कहा- बच्चाें के भविष्य के लिए चरणबद्ध तरीके से खाेलने की अनुमति दी जाए

काेरोना काल में निजी स्कूलों की ओर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई किए जाने और फीस को लेकर छिड़ी बहस के बीच निजी शिक्षण सघाें ने निजी स्कूलों की पीड़ा बयान की है। इन संघाें के पदाधिकारियाें का कहना है कि अब जबकि मॉल, हाेटल व बाजार सहित भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके आमजन के लिए खुल चुके हैं तो स्कूल क्यों बंद हैं? इन्हें भी कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के तहत चरणबद्ध तरीके से खोलने की छूट देनी चाहिए।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि स्कूल खोलने का सीधा फायदा न केवल बच्चों काे मिलेगा, बल्कि आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे स्कूलों को भी बल मिलेगा। सरकार ने इस संबंध में जल्द फैसला नहीं लिया तो स्कूल बंद होने के कगार पर पहुंच जाएंगे। स्कूल शिक्षा परिवार के जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव खेतान ने कहा कि हम लाेग हाईकोर्ट की सिंगल बेंच की ओर से दिए गए 70 फीसदी फीस को तीन किस्तों में लिए जाने का फैसला मानने को तैयार है और बाकी 30 प्रतिशत फीस पर जो भी आदेश कोर्ट देगा, उसे माना जाएगा, लेकिन फीस को लेकर शिक्षा में राजनीति का प्रवेश नहीं होना चाहिए।

ऐसा होने से स्कूल और बच्चे-अभिभावकों में खाई पैदा होगी। निजी स्कूलों ने नए सत्र के लिए फरवरी में ही पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी। इस पर लाखों रुपए खर्च हुए और बैंकाें की ईएमआई जारी है। इसके बावजूद सरकार ने कोई सहायता नहीं दी, यहां तक कि आरटीई का पैसा भी बकाया है। इस सबके बावजूद स्कूल संचालक अपने शिक्षक और स्टाफ को लगातार वेतन दे रहे हैं।

राजीव खेतान ने कहा कि जिस तरह अन्य राज्यों में सरकारें निजी स्कूलों की मदद कर रही हैं, वैसे ही राजस्थान में भी होनी चाहिए। दीपावली की छुटि्टयां भी बढ़ाए जाने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि इससे बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित होगी। उन्हाेंने कहा कि निजी स्कूलाें की तरह अन्य संस्थानाें काे भी अनुदानित दराें पर जमीनें मिली हैं, लेकिन एक भी स्कूल ऐसा नहीं है, जिसने जमीन बेच दी या काॅमर्शियल उपयाेग किया हाे।

उनका कहना है कि सरकार के अप्रैल और जुलाई माह में ऑनलाइन शिक्षण काे प्राेत्साहन दिए जाने की पहल में निजी स्कूलाें ने सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाई थी। निजी स्कूलाें ने गुणवत्तायुक्त शिक्षा के मापदंडाें काे कायम रखा लेकिन अब सरकार वादाखिलाफी कर निजी स्कूल संचालकाें काे हताेत्साहित कर रही है।

विभिन्न मांगें मनवाने के लिए अभियान चला रहा है स्वयंसेवी शिक्षण संघ
स्वयंसेवी शिक्षण संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष बलवीर सिहाग ने बताया कि संघ विभिन्न मांगाें के समाधान काे लेकर अभियान चला रहा है। इसमें कक्षा पांचवीं से बारहवीं तक के स्कूल तुरंत खोलने, लघु एवं मध्यम स्तर के विद्यालयों के लिए शीघ्र राहत पैकेज जारी करने, आरटीई का भुगतान जो लंबित पड़े हैं उस भुगतान तुरंत प्राइवेट स्कूल को करने की मांगें उठाई हैं। प्राइवेट स्कूल पोर्टल एवं शाला दर्पण पोर्टल के खुलने एवं बंद करने का एक ही समय किया जाए, जिससे प्राइवेट स्कूलों के प्रति दोहरी नीति न रहे। अभी सभी निजी स्कूलाें में ऑनलाइन शिक्षण कार्य सहित कार्यालय के कामकाज भी बंद पड़े है। करीब 8 माह से बच्चाें का शिक्षण कार्य प्रभावित हाेने से बच्चे पढ़ाई में पिछड़ चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें