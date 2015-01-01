पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:टाेल प्लाजा पर किसानाें ने लगाया धरना, जयपुर हाईवे जाम करने काेटपूतली निकला एक जत्था

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • सात घंटे तक निशुल्क निकले वाहन, 14 दिसंबर काे महाराजा गंगासिंह चाैक पर किसान संगठनाें ने बुलाई महासभा

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से बनाए गए तीन कृषि कानूनाें काे अप्रभावी करवाने, एमएसपी की गारंटी तथा स्वामीनाथन आयाेग की रिपाेर्ट लागू करवाने जैसी मांगाें के लिए किसान संगठनाें ने शनिवार काे जिले में टाेल प्लाजा पर धरना दिया। दिनभर सभा चली।

किसानाें ने टाेल वसूली गेट बंद कर दिए और वाहनाें काे सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक निशुल्क निकाला गया। एक जत्था जयपुर दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे 48 नंबर काे काेटपूतली के पास जाम करेंगे। एक जत्था दिल्ली में पहले से जारी धरने में शामिल हाेने काे रवाना हुआ है। इस जत्थे के साथ जिले के सब्जी उत्पादक किसान संघ ने करीब 10 क्विंटल हरी सब्जी दिल्ली धरने के लिए रवाना की है। पूर्व नियाेजित कार्यक्रम के तहत बड़ी संख्या में किसान शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे नेतेवाला के पास नेशनल हाईवे 62 पर टाेल प्लाजा पहुुंचे। किसानाें ने धरना लगाते हुए टाेल वसूली वाले बूथ और रास्ते बंद करवा दिए।

केवल फ्री एग्जिट बूथाें काे फ्री रखा गया। किसान संगठनाें ने बूथ पर धरना लगाकर सभा की जाे कि शाम 5 बजे तक चली। इस सभा काे विधायक राजकुमार गाैड़, पूर्व विधायक हेतराम बेनीवाल, किसान संघर्ष समिति के सचिव अमरसिंह बिश्नाेई, रिडमलसर सरपंच इंद्राज पूनिया, पठानवाला सरपंच हरनीत बैंस, जीकेएस से हरजिंद्र मान, गुरमीतसिंह मान, गुरलाल बराड़, 23 एमएल सरपंच तरसेमसिंह, पूर्व सरपंच समिंद्रसिंह, हिरणावाली सरपंच प्रगटसिंह, 4 एलएल सरपंच देशराज, गणेशगढ़ से रणदीपसिंह भंगू, भारतीय किसान संघ सूरतगढ़ से साहबराम सहारण, कालियां के पूर्व सरपंच छिंद्रसिंह, सूरतगढ़ से गगन वडिंग ने संबाेधित किया। धरना स्थल पर बड़ी संख्या में किसान ट्रैक्टर और कार-जीप लेकर पहुंचे थे।

विधायक पदमपुर टोल नाके पर पहुंचे

कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों की ओर से टोल नाकों पर धरना देने के दाैरान विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ भी पदमपुर-चूनावढ़ टोल नाके पर पहुंचे और किसानों के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे। धरना स्थल पर किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक गौड़ ने कहा कि अगर केंद्र सरकार किसानों की 15 मांगों में से 12 को मानने के लिए राजी हो रही है तो इसका मतलब है कि बिल सही नहीं है, तो उन्हें नष्ट क्यों नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों की एमएसपी पर एक कानून की मांग की थी, लेकिन वे अध्यादेश के माध्यम से 3 बिल ले आए, जिसे सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। लंबे समय से किसान दिल्ली के अलग-अलग बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन किसानों की तरफ सरकार कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। गाैड़ ने कहा कि सरकार जब तक कानून वापस नहीं लेती तब तक हम सभी किसानों के साथ आंदोलन करते रहेंगे।

गुरुद्वारा श्रीगुरु सिंह सभा ने लगाया लंगर
गुरुद्वारा सिंह सभा श्रीगंगानगर की ओर से टोल नाकों का घेराव कर रहे किसानाें को लंगर-चाय की सेवा उपलब्ध करवाई गई। बारिश के बाद हुई कड़ाके की ठंड में भी अपने हकों के लिए टोल नाकों पर घेराव कर रहे अन्नदाताओं के लिए गर्मागर्म चाय व लंगर सेवा की गई। गुरविंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि गुरुद्वारा साहिब के मैनेजर जसवंत सिंह, गुरविंदर सिंह, सुखचैन सिंह,नंदसिंह नंदू,अवतार सिंह आदि सेवादारों ने सेवा संभाली।

दिल्ली-हरियाणा बाॅर्डर पर लगाए गए धरने का नेतृत्व कर रहे देश के 500 से अधिक किसान संगठनाें के नेतृत्व की ओर से 14 दिसंबर काे देशभर में जिला मुख्यालयाें पर विराेध प्रदर्शन के लिए महासभाएं करने काे कहा गया है। किसान महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष कालूराम थाेरी ने बताया कि साेमवार काे जिले के किसान संगठन महाराजा गंगासिंह चाैक पर महासभा कर केंद्र सरकार के किसान बिलाें का विराेध करेंगे।

पदमपुर: 7 घंटे तक टोल फ्री, डेढ़ लाख का नुकसान

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति की ओर से शनिवार काे देशव्यापी टोल फ्री आंदाेलन के तहत किसानों ने पदमपुर-गंगानगर मार्ग पर 18 बीबी पर बने टोल नाके पर कब्जा किया। वहां से सभी वाहनों को बिना टाेल दिए निकाला गया। वहीं, ऐहतियात के ताैर पर पदमपुर पुलिस भी मौके पर तैनात रही।

घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 100 से अधिक किसान सुबह 10 बजे 18 बीबी स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे। किसानों ने वहां मौजूद टोल कर्मियों को मिठाई खिलाई और सभी वाहनों को टोल फ्री करने को कहा। टोल कर्मियाें ने भी किसानों की बात का विरोध नही किया और वाहनों को निकलने दिया। किसानों ने शाम 5 बजे तक टोल नाके पर कब्जा जमाए रखा। पदमपुर-गंगानगर मार्ग टोल पर रोजाना का कलेक्शन ढाई लाख रुपए तक है। किसानों के कब्जे के बाद टोल कंपनी ने डेढ़ लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

