वारदात:मकान मालिक काे नशीला पदार्थ पिला नकदी व जेवर ले गए, कमरा किराए पर लेने के बहाने आए युवक

श्रीगंगानगर43 मिनट पहले
मकान किराए पर लेने के बहाने से आए दो युवकाें ने मकान मालिक को नशीला पदार्थ पिलाया और चार हजार रुपए की नकदी व जेवरात आदि चोरी कर ले गए। घटना 29 अक्टूबर की रात को हुई। पीड़ित ने एक माह खुद ही कड़ी मेहनत कर आरोपियों का पता लगाकर नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है।

जवाहरनगर थाने के एएसआई कवरपालसिंह राठौड़ मुकदमे की जांच कर रहे हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि जवाहर नगर सेक्टर दो निवासी नवरंग शर्मा पुत्र मेघराज ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि विजयनगर निवासी अमन व एक अन्य उसके घर में आकर नशीला पदार्थ खिलाकर चार हजार रुपए की नकदी, मोबाइल व सोने-चांदी के जेवर चोरी कर ले गए।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि पीड़ित ने परिवाद में बताया कि आरोपी अमन ने उसे 27 अक्टूबर को साेशल मीडिया कॉल की। इसमें उसने कमरा देखने आने को समय मांगा।

आरोपी 29 तारीख की शाम को अपने साथ एक अन्य साथी को लेकर घर आ गया। पीड़ित की मां और भतीजा रिश्तेदारी में गए थे। पीड़ित घर में अकेला था। आरोपियों ने कमरा पसंद कर लिया। पीड़ित ने शिष्टाचार पूर्वक आरोपियों को कोल्ड ड्रिंक पीने को दी। तब आरोपी ने चालाकी से पीड़ित के गिलास में नशा मिला दिया। इससे पीड़ित अचेत हो गया।

पीड़ित को अगले दिन दोपहर में पीड़ित की मां ने घर लौटकर जगाया। तब पीड़ित के मकान में अलमारी का ताला टूटा हुआ और कीमती गहने आदि सामान चोरी हो चुका था। आरोपी फरार हाे गए थे।

