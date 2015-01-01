पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीएसटीआर-1:जीएसटी पाेर्टल के नए प्रावधान ने बढ़ाई परेशानी; अब विक्रेता ने की लेटलतीफी तो मार खरीदार पर भी पड़ेगी

  • विक्रेता के टर्न ओवर और जीएसटी जमा करवाने की तिथि का असर क्रेता पर भी पड़ेगा

जीएसटी पोर्टल के नए प्रावधानाें ने व्यापारियाें के दिल की धड़कने बढ़ा दी हैं। अब विक्रेता की लेटलतीफी की मार खरीदार पर पड़ेगी। जानकाराें का कहना है कि मासिक करदाताओं को अपनी फर्म की बिक्री की डिटेल यानी किस-किस क्रेता को कितना कितना माल बेचा है और उस पर कितना जीएसटी लगा है। इसकी जानकारी जीएसटीआर-1 में देनी होती है।

जिसकी अंतिम तारीख महीना खत्म होने के अगले माह की 11 तारीख होती है। यदि विक्रेता इस तय तिथि तक रिटर्न फाइल कर देते हैं ताे इस स्थिति में संबंधित क्रेता को किसी प्रकार की टेंशन लेने की जरूरत नहीं है, पर जो विक्रेता लेटलतीफी करते है उनकी मार अब क्रेता पर पड़ेगी। क्योंकि जीएसटी एक्ट में एक नया प्रावधान किया गया है। इसके तहत जीएसटीआर-1 की अंतिम तारीख तक जितना जीएसटी पोर्टल पर आपके खाते (जीएसटीअार-2ए) में इनपुट आएगा। उतना ही आपको इनपुट मिलेगा। परेशानी की बात यह है कि विक्रेता ने तो जीएसटी अगले माह पर सही समय पर जमा करवा दिया परंतु क्रेता को इनपुट 4 माह बाद मिलेगा। कर सलाहकार एडवाेकेट अभिषेक कालड़ा ने बताया कि 12 तारीख को मासिक रिटर्न जीएसटीआर-3 बी आटोमैटिक तैयार हो जाएगी। जिसमें जीएसटीआर-1 की अंतिम तारीख तक जितना जीएसटी पोर्टल पर आपके खाते इनपुट आएगा उतना ही जीएसटीआर-3 बी में इनपुट दिखाई देगा। किसी करदाता ने 11 तारीख के बाद जीएसटीआर-1 जीएसटी पोर्टल में जमा करवाई तो क्रेता को इसका इनपुट अगले माह मिलेगा। हालांकि ज्यादातर अकाउंट सॉफ्टवेयर में इनपुट डाउनलोड करने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक प्रावधान दिया गया है।

एडवोकेट कालड़ा ने बताया की अभी ऑटोमेटिक जीएसटीआर-3 बी को इग्नोर करके जीएसटीआर-3 बी रिटर्न भरी जा रही है। परन्तु भविष्य में विभाग इस पर नोटिस देकर कार्रवाई कर सकता है। हालांकि इस नए प्रावधान में सबसे बड़ी खामी यह है की डेढ़ करोड़ से कम बिक्री वाले करदाता से सामान या माल खरीदने पर दोहरी मार पड़ेगी। डेढ़ करोड़ से कम बिक्री वाले करदाता की जीएसटीआर-1 की अंतिम तारीख तो तिमाही खत्म होने के बाद होती है। यदि एक करदाता ने डेढ़ करोड़ से कम बिक्री वाले करदाता से माल खरीदा तो उसे इनपुट 4 महीने बाद मिलेगा।

विसंगति काे उदाहरण से यूं समझें
मान लाे राम कुमार एंड संस ने श्याम इंटरप्राइजेज से अक्टूबर में 5 प्रतिशत जीएसटी की दर से 1 लाख का माल खरीदा। यदि श्याम इंटरप्राइजेज डेढ़ करोड़ से अधिक बिक्री वाला करदाता है और उसने 11 नवंबर तक अपनी जीएसटीआर-1 सही जमा करवा दी तो रामकुमार एंड संस को 5 हजार इनपुट अक्टूबर की रिटर्न में ही मिल जाएगा। यदि गलती से जीएसटी नंबर गलत गया या 11 नवंबर के बाद जीएसटीआर-1 रिटर्न फाइल की तो अक्टूबर की बजाए नवंबर में इस 5000 रुपए का इनपुट मिलेगा और यदि श्याम इंटरप्राइजेज डेढ़ करोड़ से कम बिक्री वाले करदाता है तो इसका इनपुट अगले वर्ष फरवरी में मिलेगा।

