बदमाश:जिस नंबर से मांगे 1 कराेड़ वह श्रीगंगानगर से जारी संदेह-स्थानीय बदमाश ताे नहीं मांग रहे फिराैती

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
श्रीगंगानगर के एनसीडीएक्स काराेबारी एलडी मित्तल व उनके दामाद शुभम गुप्ता काे जिस माेबाइल नंबर से वाट्सएप काॅल की गई थी, वह श्रीगंगानगर से ही जारी हुआ है। जिला पुलिस ने इस बात का पता लगा लिया है कि उक्त नंबर एयरटेल कंपनी का जारी किया हुआ है। संभवतया यह किसके नाम से जारी हुअा है, इसका भी पता लगा लिया गया है लेकिन पुलिस अभी पूरे मामले काे खंगालने में लगी हुई है।

पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार जवाहरनगर निवासी व्यापारी एलडी मित्तल और उनके दामाद काे एक ही वाट्सएप नंबर से काॅल किए गए थे। लेकिन काॅल करने के दाैरान लाेकेशन क्या थी, इसका अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस काे शक है कि शाेपू गैंग के नाम पर काेई स्थानीय बदमाश भी फिराैती मांग सकता है।

यह भी हाे सकता है कि स्थानीय बदमाश ही साेपू गैंग के लिए काम कर रहे हाें। क्याेंकि लाेकल मदद के बिना पीड़ित काराेबारियाें के माेबाइल नंबराें के बदमाशाें तक पहुंचने का सवाल ही खड़ा नहीं हाेता। इसलिए पुलिस ने जांच का दायरा व्यापक किया हुआ है और अगले कुछ दिनाें की जांच निर्णायक दिशा की ओर जा सकती है।

6 टीमाें काे दी वारदात की तह तक जाने की जिम्मेदारी, राेजाना चेक हाे रहे हाेटल, धर्मशालाएंएसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने इस मामले काे खाेलने तथा आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए 6 टीमाें का गठन किया है। इसमें जवाहरनगर एसएचओ विश्वजीत व एसआई शिंभुदयाल मीणा मामले का अनुसंधान कर रहे हैं। सदर थाना के सेकंड अधिकारी बलवंतराम और उनकी टीम काे शहर के हाेटल-धर्मशालाएं और पीजी की जांच कर डेटा जुटाने काे लगाया हुआ है। तीसरी टीम पुरानी आबादी एसएचओ रणजीत सेवदा के नेतृत्व में है जाे इस संबंध में सूचनाएं जुटाने का काम कर रही है। चाैथी टीम काेतवाल गजेंद्र जाेधा के नेतृत्व में है जाे हर संदिग्ध काे राउंडअप कर पूछताछ करने का काम कर रही है। पांचवीं टीम यातायात प्रभारी कुलदीप चारण के नेतृत्व में गठित की गई है।

स्थानीय मुखबिर के गैंग के साथ मिले हाेने का संदेह, उसी ने रैकी कर दी शुभम की लाेकेशन

पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार इस वारदात में स्थानीय किसी व्यक्ति के लाॅरेंस की साेपू गैंग के साथ मिले हाेने का संदेह पक्का हाे रहा है क्याेंकि जेल में बैठे लाॅरेंस और उसके गुर्गे रविंद्र उर्फ काली काे कैसे पता चला कि एनसीडीएक्स काराेबारी एलडी मित्तल एक कराेड़ रुपए फिराैती देने में समर्थ हैं। पहले एलडी मित्तल और बाद में उनके दामाद शुभम गुप्ता के माेबाइल नंबर तक रविंद्र उर्फ काली शूटर के पास पहुंच गए।

इन नंबराें पर वाट्सएप काॅल कर एक कराेड़ रुपए फिराैती मांगी गई थी। काॅलर खुद काे रविंद्र राजपूत उर्फ काली शूटर बता रहा था। काली शूटर इन दिनाें चंडीगढ़ जेल में बंद है।श्रीगंगानगर के व्यापारी पर 8 नवंबर की रात काे 6 राउंड गाेलियां हत्या करने के इरादे से नहीं चलाई गई थीं बल्कि आराेपियाें का मकसद व्यापारी के परिवार में डर और शहर में दहशत पैदा करना था।

क्याेंकि इन छह में से पांच बुलेट रिवाॅल्वर से फायर हुए जबकि एक बुलेट जिंदा बरामद हुआ था। जाे पांच बुलेट फायर किए गए थे वे कार की खिड़की के नीचे के स्टेनलेस बाॅडी पर किए गए थे। एक फायर फ्रंट मिरर पर किया गया था। इसके छर्रे मिरर में ही फंसकर रह गए थे। ये सारे फायर एक ही रिवाॅल्वर 7.65 एमएम से किए गए थे।

आराेपियाें का इरादा पीड़ित व्यापारी एलडी मित्तल काे डराने का था। सूत्राें के अनुसार अगर अाराेपियाें का इरादा हत्या करना हाेता ताे फायरिंग का तरीका अलग हाेता। आराेपी एक कराेड़ रुपए रंगदारी वसूलना चाहते हैं। इसलिए उन्हाेंने एनसीडीएक्स काराेबारी जवाहरनगर निवासी एलडी मित्तल के दामाद ई ब्लाॅक निवासी शुभम गुप्ता काे टारगेट किया अाैर फायरिंग के बाद गायब हाेने में कामयाब हाे गए।

