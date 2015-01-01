पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मास्क वितरण महाअभियान:अधिकारियों ने परिवार के सभी सदस्यों की संख्या पूछी, लेकिन मास्क एक ही थमाकर चले गए

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वार्ड 27 में मास्क बांटते हुए।
  • मास्क लगाना बचाव का एक मात्र उपाय बताया

जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश की पालना में शुक्रवार काे मास्क वितरण महाअभियान चलाया गया। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर अनेक अधिकारी सुबह ही वार्डाें में मास्क बांटने घर-घर पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने घराें की डाेर बेल बजाकर लाेगाें काे मास्क बांटे। इस दाैरान अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें ने लाेगाें काे बताया कि काेराेना की जब तक दवा नहीं आ जाती तब तक मास्क लगाना ही एक मात्र उपाय है।

कई जगह लापरवाही यह रही कि डाेर बेल बजाने पर बाहर आए लाेगाें से जब पूछा कि घर में कितने सदस्य हैं ताे 5, 4, या 3 बताने के बावजूद एक-एक मास्क देकर ही आगे बढ़ गए। मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम के दाैरान राह चलते लाेगाें व दुकानदाराें काे भी मास्क बांटे गए।

जलदाय विभाग की टीम ने घर-घर जाकर किया मास्क वितरण : कोरोना केे विरुद्ध अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन के निर्देशानुसार जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग की टीम ने भी वार्ड नंबर 22 में मास्क वितरण किया। विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता बलराम शर्मा के नेतृत्व में विभाग की टीम को ‘नो मास्क, नो एंट्री’ की पहल को आमजन के हित में ‘कोरोना के विरुद्ध जन आंदाेलन’ के रूप में परिवर्तित करने के लिए नगरपरिषद की ओर से विभाग को एक हजार मास्क उपलब्ध करवाए गए थे। विभाग की टीम ने पार्षद अमित चलाना के साथ घर- घर जाकर मास्क व साबुन वितरण का काम किया।

झुग्गी-झोपड़ियाें व कच्ची बस्तियों में किया दिए मास्क

जिला कोषाधिकारी नरेश अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी नेता सुरेन्द्र स्वामी के सहयोग से ‘नो मास्क- नो एंट्री’ अभियान के अंतर्गत मास्क वितरित किए गए। स्वामी ने बताया कि जिला कोष कार्यालय, नगरपरिषद, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, 37 कैनाल स्कूल स्टाफ की ओर से संयुक्त रूप से वार्ड 27 की रमेश कॉलोनी, ब्रह्म कॉलोनी, चावला कॉलोनी, महावीर कॉलोनी, विष्णु कॉलोनी आदि क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले महिलाओं, पुरुषों, युवाओं, बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को मास्क वितरण करने के साथ-साथ नुक्कड़ सभा करके कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के दृष्टिगत मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया गया।

इस अवसर पर महेन्द्र कुमार, हेतराम, उमेश चलाना, संतोष सिंह, संदीप कुमार, काबिल सिंह, मुकेश गोदारा, 37 कैनाल स्कूल से चित्र लेखा शर्मा, मंजू बाला, ममता चुघ, नगरपरिषद से विशाल वाल्मीकि, आंगनबाड़ी से हरजीत कौर, मूर्ति देवी ने मास्क वितरण अभियान में सक्रिय सहभागिता निभाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें