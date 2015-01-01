पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिहागांवाली:पंचायत भवन निर्माण के लिए जारी धरना वार्ता के बाद समाप्त, 68 दिनों से जारी था

श्रीगंगानगर41 मिनट पहले
नवसृजित ग्राम पंचायत 12 एलएनपी सिहागांवाली में स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और सीनियर सेकंडरी विद्यालय से सटी हुई जमीन पर राजस्थान सरकार के एक छत के नीचे काम के अनुरूप पंचायत भवन का निर्माण शुरू करवाने को लेकर 68 दिनों से जारी धरना शनिवार काे समाप्त हाे गया।

विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति श्रीगंगानगर की धरनास्थल पर धरनार्थियों से हुई वार्ता के बाद समाप्त कर दिया गया है। विकास अधिकारी ने ग्रामवासियों को आश्वस्त किया कि पंचायत भवन का निर्माण शीघ्र शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने धरनार्थियों को बताया कि पंचायत भवन बनाने का जो तीसरा प्रस्ताव दूसरी ग्राम पंचायत की जगह में लिया गया था वह राज्य सरकार के आदेशों व नियमों के विरुद्ध था। इसकी उच्चाधिकारी को साक्ष्य सहित रिपोर्ट भेजकर अवगत करा दिया गया है।

अब जल्द ही उच्चाधिकारियों की ओर से ग्राम पंचायत की उचित जगह पर पंचायत भवन बनाने की स्वीकृति मिलने पर पंचायत भवन बनाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

इस पर धरने पर बैठे सभी धरनार्थियों ने एसीओ जिला परिषद मुकेश बारहठ और जिला परिषद की मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी टीना डाबी व विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ का धन्यवाद किया। विकास अधिकारी जितेन्द्र खुराना ने धरनार्थियों को जूस पिलाकर लंबे समय से चल रहे धरने पर विराम लगवाया। धरने पर बैठे ग्रामवासियों ने इसे लाेगाें की एकता की जीत बताया व सबका आभार प्रकट किया।

