यूआईटी:सदभावना नगर पार्क में पाैधे हटाने काे लेकर दाे पक्ष हुए आमने-सामने, यूआईटी को ज्ञापन सौंपा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेतवाली थाना पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंचकर की समझाइश

दाे दिन पहले शनिवार काे सदभावनानगर में एक पार्क में पेड़-पाैधाें काे लेकर हुआ विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। एक पक्ष पार्क में लगे पेड़-पाैधे हटाकर दूब लगाने की बात पर अड़ा है ताे दूसरा पक्ष कह रहा है कि पार्क में पेड़-पाैधे नहीं हटाए जाने चाहिए। इस वनस्पति पार्क में करीब 200 पाैधे बताए जा रहे हैं। साेमवार काे सुबह ही पार्क में दाेनाें ही पक्ष के लाेग बड़ी संख्या में एकत्रित हुए।

विवाद की सूचना लगाते ही काेतवाली थाना पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने समझाइश की। पुलिस का कहना था कि मामला क्षेत्र के लाेगाें से जुड़ा है। ऐसे में पहली काेशिश हाेनी चाहिए कि सभी आपस में मिल बैठकर समाधान निकालें। यानी पार्क के पेड़-पाैधे भी सुरक्षित रहें और दूब लगा दी जाए ताकि लाेगाें काे भ्रमण करने के दाैरान अच्छा महसूस हाे।

यूआईटी एक्सईएन मंगत सेतिया ने भी माैके पर पहुंचकर समझाइश की। पार्क में एकत्रित हुए एक पक्ष के लाेग पेड़-पाैधे उखाड़ने के लिए कहने लगे ताे दूसरे पक्ष के लाेग भी सामने आ खड़े हुए। उनका कहना था कि आने वाली पीढ़ी काे वनस्पति पाैधाें की जानकारी मिले, इसलिए राेहिडा, नीम, अर्जुनछाल, खेजड़ी, सेजन अादि शामिल हैं। जबकि दूसरा पक्ष कहने लगा कि पेड़-पाैधे लगाकर कब्जा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

यूआईटी से यह जगह पार्क के ताैर पर मिली थी। यहां पार्क ही रखा जाएगा। मामूली बाेलचाल से विवाद बढ़ा ताे नाैबत धक्का-मुक्की की अा गई। इस पर स्थानीय लाेगाें ने ही बीच-बचाव कर मामला शांत कराया। दाेनाें ही पक्ष के लाेगाें ने यूअाईटी सचिव काे ज्ञापन देकर राहत की मांग की है।

अखिल भारतीय विश्नाेई महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष, पूर्व पार्षद रवि चाैहान, राजेंद्र शर्मा, दाैलतराम सहित अन्य ने पार्क में लगे पेड़-पाैधाें का संरक्षण मांगा है। सचिव के नाम ज्ञापन में लिखा गया कि न्यास काे ज्ञापन दिए जाने के बावजूद कुछ लाेगाें ने पार्क में लगे 12-15 पेड़ाें काे जड़ से उखाड़ दिया गया। वहीं, दूसरे पक्ष ने वार्ड पंच तारा देवी, रणवीर, गगन सहित अन्य ने यूआईटी सचिव काे ज्ञापन देकर अवगत कराया कि पार्क में काॅलाेनी के एक परिवार ने कब्जा किया हुआ है। पार्क में 150 से 250 बूटे लगाकर ड्रिपिंग सिस्टम लगाया गया है। पार्क के लिहाज से यह अवैधानिक है। बच्चाें व महिलाओं काे पार्क में प्रवेश करने से राेका जाता है।

