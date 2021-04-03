पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अविलंब निराकरण की मांग:प्रशासन को फूल दे मजदूर बोले, साहब हमारी तनख्वाह दिला दो

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
विकास डब्ल्यूएसपी कर्मचारी मजदूर यूनियन ने अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलते हुए गुरुवार सीटू जिलाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल के नेतृत्व में एडीएम भवानी सिंह पंवार को फूलों का गुलदस्ता भेंट कर श्रमिकों को 15 माह से अधिक समय से बकाया वेतन सहित समस्त समस्याओं के अविलंब निराकरण की मांग की।

इस मौके पर विकास डब्ल्यूएसपी कर्मचारी मजदूर यूनियन संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष आत्माराम वर्मा ने कहा कि गत सात दिन से विकास डब्ल्यूएसपी कंपनी के गेट बंद हैं। कंपनी प्रबंधक का पति आईपीएस अधिकारी होने के कारण गेट पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है तथा प्राइवेट सिक्योरिटी गार्ड लगा रखे हैं, जो मजदूरों को अंदर नहीं जाने दे रहे हैं, इससे मजदूरों की हाजिरी नहीं लग रही है, जिससे मजदूरों में भारी रोष व्याप्त है। वर्मा ने बताया कि मांगों के निराकरण के लिए कर्मचारियों का जिला कलेक्ट्रेट के समक्ष गांधीवादी तरीके से चल रहा अहिंसात्मक धरना गुरुवार काे 32वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। धरने पर आत्माराम वर्मा, हनुमान मेहरड़ा, करनी सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, राजेन्द्र सिंह, विनोद खुडिय़ा, मंगत गौड़, रणवीर सिंह, ईशरराम वर्मा, सम्पत्त सिंह एवं हरीसिंह स्वामी बैठे।

