श्रीगंगानगर में 2 हादसे:ट्यूबवैल की शाफ्ट में साफा फंसने से युवक की तो अपने ही पिता के ट्रक की चपेट में आने से लड़के की मौत

रायसिंहनगरएक घंटा पहले
रायसिंहनगर। अलग-अलग हादसों में एक युवक और एक किशोर किशोर की हुई दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।
  • अलग-अलग हादसों में युवक और किशोर की दर्दनाक मौत
  • रायसिंहनगर के समेजा कोठी थाना क्षेत्र की घटना

(मनप्रीत सिंह)। श्रीगंगानगर जिले के समेजा कोठी थाना क्षेत्र में शनिवार को दो अलग-अलग हादसों में एक युवक व एक किशोर की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए गए। पुलिस दोनों मामलों की जांच कर रही है।

समेजा पुलिस के अनुसार रायसिंहनगर के गांव 19 पीटीडी में गगनदीप पुत्र करना रामनायक खेत में ट्यूबवैल से पानी दे रहा था। तभी ट्यूबवेल की शाफ्ट में गगनदीप का साफा अटक गया जिससे वह मशीन की ओर खिंच गया। इससे उसके सिर में गंभीर चोट आ गई।

उसका पिता करना राम पास ही खेत में काम कर रहा था। गगनदीप की चीख सुनकर करना राम वहां पहुंचा एवं मशीन बंद की। घायल गगनदीप को समेजा के सरकारी चिकित्सालय में ले जाया गया जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

ट्रक की चपेट में आने से लड़के की दर्दनाक मौत
वहीं समेजा पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के ही गांव 18 पीटीडी में अपने पिता के ट्रक की चपेट में आने से 14 वर्षीय लड़के की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। हरजिंदर सिंह का 14 वर्षीय पुत्र जसवीर सिंह अपने ट्रक के पास साइकिल पर खेल रहा था। पिता ट्रक को धो रहा था। पिता के ट्रक चलाने पर जसवीर अचानक ट्रक के नीचे आ गया जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। दोनों मामलों की पुलिस ने सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक प्रकाश सिंह को जांच सौंपी है। प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर दोनों शव उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिए गए हैं।

