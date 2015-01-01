पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:सर्दी बढ़ने से कोरोना संक्रमण का ज्यादा फैलाव होने की आशंका, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सावधान रहने काे चेताया

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग ने कोरोना बचाव की एडवाइजरी की पालना करने के निर्देश दिए

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार सर्दी बढ़ने पर अब कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण भी बढ़ सकता है। नागरिकाें काे बचाव के लिए काेराेना से बचने की एडवाइजरी की पालना करनी चाहिए। डाॅक्टर्स के अनुसार मुख्यत: सर्दी के साथ ही शुरू हुए कोरोना के दूसरे दौर से खतरा बना हुआ है। जागरूकता व समझदारी से ही इस महामारी से बचा जा सकता है। इस संंबंध में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर रघु शर्मा ने भी स्वयं पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद वीडियाे जारी आमजन को कोरोना के दूसरे व गंभीर दौर से बचने की अपील की है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारीलाल मेहरड़ा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोरोना का दूसरा पीक समय शुरू हो चुका है। ऐसे में हमें बेहद सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। हम मिलकर ही इस महामारी से लड़ सकते हैं, जिसमें सबका योगदान बेहद जरूरी है। डॉ. मेहरड़ा के अनुसार लाेग घर से अनावश्यक बाहर न निकलें। यथासंभव यात्रा टालें। जरूरी होने पर मास्क पहनकर ही बाहर जाएं, मास्क से मुंह व नाक अच्छे से ढककर रखें। बार-बार हाथ धोते रहें अथवा सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करें। मास्क लगाने के साथ ही फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना अवश्य करें। कोई कितना भी करीबी क्यों न हो, 6 फुट की दूरी बनाए रखें।

किसी भaी समारोह एवं पार्टी आदि में जाने से बचें। शादी या मृत्यु संस्कार आदि जरूरी होने पर आमंत्रितों की संख्या कम से कम रखें एवं कोविड नियमों की सख्ती से पालना करें। नियमित धार्मिक, जन्मदिन, विवाह वर्षगांठ आदि आयोजन कुछ दिन के लिए न ही करें और ऐसे आयोजनों में शामिल होने से भी परहेज करें। संभव हो तो घर का जरूरी सामान एक साथ (कम से कम एक माह का) खरीदें ताकि बार-बार दुकान आदि पर/घर से बाहर न जाना पड़े।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. मेहरड़ा के अनुसार किसी भी परिस्थिति में बच्चों को झुंड में खेलने की इजाजत न दें। बच्चों को घर में ही अपनी देखरेख में रखें। उन्हें कुछ दिन के लिए दोस्तों व परिजनों से ऑनलाइन ही मुलाकात करने के लिए समझाएं। बच्चों को अनावश्यक ट्यूशन आदि पर न भेजें, ऑनलाइन स्टडी के लिए प्रेरित करें। शुरुआती हल्की सर्दी से बचें एवं गर्म कपड़े पहनने शुरू कर दें। खासकर बच्चों, बुजुर्गों, बीमार एवं गर्भवती महिलाओं का पूरा ध्यान रखें। मामूली सर्दी, जुकाम, बुखार आदि होने पर तत्काल डाॅक्टर को दिखाएं, किसी तरह की लापरवाही न बरतें। गर्म पानी पीते रहें, डाॅक्टर की सलाह अनुसार आयुर्वेदिक काढ़ा पीएं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मेहरड़ा ने बताया कि किसी भी स्वास्थ्य जानकारी के लिए 104 या 108 और शिकायत के लिए 181 डायल करें। कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए कोरोना संबंधित किसी भी समस्या के संबंध में कंट्रोल रूम नंबर 0154-2445071 पर संपर्क करें।

