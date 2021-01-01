पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sriganganagar
  • There Is No Big Relief From The Reduction Of 2% VAT, The Price Of Petrol In The District Reduced To 1.42 Per Liter, Then To 1.30 Per Liter Of Diesel.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:2% वैट घटने से भी बड़ी राहत नहीं, जिले में पेट्रोल के दाम 1.42 तो डीजल के 1.30 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक घटे

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पेट्रोल व डीजल पर 2 प्रतिशत तक वैट घटाकर लोगों को महंगाई से राहत देने का प्रयास किया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पेट्रोल व डीजल पर 2 प्रतिशत तक वैट घटाकर लोगों को महंगाई से राहत देने का प्रयास किया गया है।
  • अब भी पंजाब की अपेक्षा पेट्रोल 8.90 रुपए और डीजल 9.92 रुपए महंगा
  • महाराष्ट्र फार्मूला और सेंट्रल एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम किए जाने की मांग उठी

राज्य सरकार ने भले ही पेट्रोल व डीजल पर 2 प्रतिशत तक वैट घटाकर लोगों को महंगाई से राहत देने का प्रयास किया गया है लेकिन लोगों को बड़ी राहत नहीं मिली। इससे जिला पेट्रोलियम डीलर एसोसिएशन भी संतुष्ट नहीं है। शुक्रवार को श्रीगंगानगर में गुरुवार की अपेक्षा पेट्रोल 1.42 रुपए सस्ता होने से 96.91 रुपए और डीजल 1.30 रुपए कमी के साथ 88.67 रुपए प्रति लीटर रहा।

सरकार ने भले ही 2 प्रतिशत वैट कम करके महंगाई से राहत देेने की कोशिश की है। फिर भी कीमतों में बड़ी गिरावट नहीं आई है। शुक्रवार को श्रीगंगानगर शहर में पड़ोसी राज्य पंजाब की अपेक्षा पेट्रोल 8.90 रुपए और डीजल 9.92 रुपए ज्यादा महंगा रहा। अब रेट ज्यादा होने की वजह से बढ़ रही तस्करी रोकने के लिए महाराष्ट्र पैटर्न अपनाने और सेंट्रल एक्साइज ड्यूटी भी घटाने की मांग की है ताकि श्रीगंगानगर जिले में पंजाब से पेट्रोल व डीजल की तस्करी न हो सके।

घटी टैक्स दर के बाद अब पेट्रोल पर 36% व डीजल पर 26% वैट रह गया, महाराष्ट्र फार्मूला हो सकता है कारगर, केंद्र भी ध्यान दे

घटी टैक्स दर के बाद अब पेट्रोल पर 36 प्रतिशत और डीजल पर 26 प्रतिशत वैट रह गया है। ये देश में सर्वाधिक दर है। पंजाब में पेट्रोल व डीजल पर वैट की दर राजस्थान की अपेक्षा कहीं कम क्रमश: 25.17 और 18.54 प्रतिशत है। अब भी श्रीगंगानगर में पड़ोसी राज्य की अपेक्षा पेट्रोल पर 16.42 रुपए और डीजल पर 10.55 रुपए प्रति लीटर वैट ज्यादा है। जिला पेट्रोलियम डीलर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष आशुतोष गुप्ता के अनुसार पेट्रोल-डीजल पर की गई वैट में दो प्रतिशत कमी महज महंगाई कम करने का दिखावा ही है। ये ऊंट के मुंह में जीरा समान है।

गुप्ता के अनुसार कोरोना काल में राज्य सरकार ने पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों पर वैट की दर एकदम बढ़ा दी। उस दर को ही कम किया जाना चाहिए। रोड सेस भी वापस लिया जाना चाहिए। वैट की दर पड़ोसी राज्य पंजाब के बराबर की जानी चाहिए। जिलाध्यक्ष गुप्ता के अनुसार उनकी एसोसिएशन की तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर सेंट्रल एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम करने की मांग भी की है। ज्ञापन के अनुसार श्रीगंगानगर में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें पंजाब की अपेक्षा ज्यादा हैं। इससे स्थानीय पेट्रोल पंप बंद होने के कगार पर हैं।

पेट्रोल डीलर एसोसिएशन के जिला उपाध्यक्ष विमल बिहाणी के अनुसार पहले महाराष्ट्र में भी पड़ोसी राज्यों में वैट की दरें कम होने की वजह से पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों की तस्करी होती थी। सरकार ने इसे रोकने के लिए बॉर्डर जिलों में पेट्रोल व डीजल पर पेट्रोल पर वैट की दर पड़ोसी राज्यों के बराबर कर दी। इससे रेट समान होने की वजह से तस्करी रुक गई।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का रेवेन्यू बढ़ा। बिहाणी के अनुसार दो प्रतिशत वैट की दर कम करना महज आंसू पाेंछ कर महंगाई पर लीपापोती करने वाला है। बिहाणी के अनुसार कीमतों में महज डेढ़ रुपए से भी कम गिरावट हुई है। पंजाब में अभी करीब 10 रुपए प्रति लीटर तेल सस्ता है।

इससे पेट्रोल व डीजल की तस्करी नहीं रुकेगा। केंद्र सरकार को भी एक्साइज ड्यूटी करनी चाहिए। या फिर सेंट्रल एक्साइज ड्यूटी का लालच छोड़कर इसे जीएसटी में शामिल किया जाना चाहिए। इससे देशभर में एक समान रेट होंगे।

इधर...सर्वाधिक रेट से देशभर में सुर्खियों में रहा श्रीगंगानगर

बेंगलुरु से बीबीए ऑनर्स की पढ़ाई कर रहे श्रीगंगानगर के हिमांशू बिहाणी के अनुसार पिछले दिनों जब पेट्रोल व डीजल के रेट बढ़े ताे देशभर के मीडिया में श्रीगंगानगर सुर्खियों में रहा कि श्रीगंगानगर में देश का सर्वाधिक महंगा पेट्रोल है। बिहाणी के अनुसार तब उनके सहपाठियों ने उससे कौतुहल वश पूछा कि आपके शहर में देश का सबसे महंगा पेट्रोल क्यों है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser