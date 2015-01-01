पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:गायों काे तिलक किया और गुड़ व हरा चारा खिलाया, मास्क पहनकर आए श्रद्धालुओं ने लाइनाें में लगकर की पूजा-अर्चना

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
गाेपाष्टमी पर श्रीगाैशाला में गाे पूजन करते श्रद्धालु।
  • गोशालाओं में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुोँ ने अपने वजन के बराबर खाद्य सामग्री गायाें के लिए भेंट की

साै तीरथ का पुण्य मिलेगा, मिलेगा हर दुख से ाराम, गाे माता की सेवा करले, समझ ले गए चाराे धाम..., गाे सेवा में थाेड़ा लगा ले प्राणी ध्यान रे, झूठी जग की माया प्रभु का ही सच्चा नाम... व छाेटी छाेटी गैया छाेटे छाेटे ग्वाल, आगे-आगे गैया पीछे-पीछे ग्वाल बीच में मेराे मदन गाेपाल... आदि भजनाें से रविवार काे गाेशालाएं गुंजायमान थीं। माैका था रविवार काे गाेपाष्टमी का। इस कड़ी में सुखाड़िया सर्किल स्थित श्री गाेशाला में गायाें की पूजन के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की गई। इस दाैरान डिस्टेंसिंग पर गायाें काे खड़ा किया गया। श्रद्धालुओं ने लाइनाें में लगकर पूजा-अर्चना की। श्रद्धालुओं ने मास्क भी लगा रखे थे। बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने वजन के बराबर खाद्य सामग्री गायाें के लिए भेंट की।

श्री गाेशाला समिति के अध्यक्ष रमेश खदरिया ने बताया कि काेराेना के चलते हर साल के मुकाबले इस बार गायाें की पूजा-अर्चना करने वालाें की संख्या कम रही है। श्रद्धालुओं काे किसी प्रकार की काेई परेशानी न हाे इसके लिए काेराेना काे देखते हुए विशेष व्यवस्थाएं की गई। गाेशाला में श्रद्धालुओं ने मनोकामना पूर्ति के लिए ईंट से एक मंजिल, दो मंजिल तथा तीन मंजिल भवन रूपी आकृति बनाई।

यजमानों ने यज्ञ में आहुतियां डालते हुए इलाके की सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की

पदमपुर रोड स्थित श्री कल्याण भूमि गाे सेवा सदन में रविवार काे गोपाष्टमी पर्व श्रद्धा से मनाया गया। सुबह से ही महिलाओं एवं पुरुषों द्वारा श्रद्धापूर्वक गायाें का पूजन किया गया व गायों को हरा चारा, गुड़ आदि खिलाया गया। सबसे पहले गाेशाला परिसर स्थित मंदिर में राधा-कृष्ण भगवान, हनुमानजी, बलरामजी, दुर्गा माता एवं गाे माता की पूजा-अर्चना संस्था के पदाधिकारियों व श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा की गई। पंडित कृष्णकुमार तिवाड़ी ने पूर्ण विधि-विधान से यज्ञ करवाया। यजमानों ने यज्ञ में आहुतियां डालते हुए इलाके की सुख-समृद्धि व अमन-चैन की कामना की गई। महिलाओं ने पौराणिक मान्यतानुसार मनोकामना पूर्ति के लिए ईंटाें से एक मंजिल, दो मंजिल तथा तीन मंजिल भवनों का स्वरूप तैयार किया। संस्था के अध्यक्ष श्रीकृष्ण लीला, सीताराम शेरेवाला, नरेश बड़ोपलिया, यशपाल गुप्ता, पवन अग्रवाल, रमेश गर्ग, रायसिंह कुलडिय़ा उपस्थित थे।

