पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिजली:आज शहर सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में 4 से 5 घंटे बंद रहेगी बिजली

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विद्युत लाइनों के रख रखाव के लिए बुधवार सुबह 7 से 12 बजे तक चक 1 जैड, कृषि क्षेत्र रामदेव कॉलोनी व आसपास का क्षेत्र, सुबह 8 से 12 बजे तक सुखाड़िया सर्किल, रोहित उद्योग, क्लॉथ मार्केट, विनोबा बस्ती, जी-ई ब्लॉक का कुछ क्षेत्र, प्रेम नगर, सेतिया फार्म, कृषि उपज मंडी समिति, बसंती चौक व आसपास का क्षेत्र और सुबह 7 से 12 बजे तक जवाहर नगर सेक्टर नंबर 1 से 8 बजे तक, मीरा मार्ग, भारद्वाज कॉलोनी, शिव

कॉलोनी, राणा प्रताप कॉलोनी, पीर खाना व आसपास का क्षेत्र प्रभावित रहेगा। इसी प्रकार नेतेवाला 33 केवी फीडर की बिजली आपूर्ति सुबह 12 से शाम 5 बजे तक बंद रहेगी। इस दौरान नेतेवाला, महियांवाली, ठाकरांवाली, 5 एमएल, 6 एमएल, लाधुवाला, ढीगावाली, 9 एचएच,11 एचएच, 1 बीबी, 2एलएल, 4 एलएल, 8 एचएच, 12एचएच, 6एचएच की विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित रहेगी। इस दौरान दीपावली को देखते हुए विद्युत

लाइनों का रखरखाव किया जाएगा।लालगढ़ जाटान। त्यौहारी सीजन के कारण 33 केवी लाइन रखरखाव कार्य के चलते बुधवार सुबह 8 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी। इस दाैरान लालगढ़ जाटान, धर्मसिंहवाला, पन्नीवाली जाटान, जोगीवाला, जयमीतसिंह वाला, मम्मड़ खेड़ा व सुंदरपुरा से जुड़े फीडर बंद रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें