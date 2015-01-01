पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:आज सूरतगढ़ हाईवे पदमपुर मार्ग पर टाेल नाके फ्री करवाएंगे, साधुवाली से दाेपहर 12 बजे दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हाेंगे किसान

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
कृषि जिंसाें की खरीद फराेख्त संबंधी केंद्र सरकार की ओर से बनाए गए कानून के विराेध में आंदाेलित किसान शनिवार देशभर में टाेल नाके फ्री करेंगे। इसी के तहत श्रीगंगानगर जिले में नेशनल हाईवे पर नेतेवाला के पास व पदमपुर स्टेट हाइवे पर टाेल नाकाें पर किसान पहुंचकर वाहनाें की आवाजाही फ्री करेंगे। टाेल नाकाें पर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने भी मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए हैं। कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पृथीपाल संधू ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में किसान संगठन सामूहिक रूप से टाेल नाके फ्री करावाएंगे। श्रीगंगानगर जिले में गंगानगर किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति, किसान संघर्ष समिति व अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा ने संयुक्त रूप से से रणनीति बनाई है।

दूसरी ओर जिला प्रशासन ने भी टाेल नाकाें पर अलग-अलग मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए हैं। इसके तहत श्रीगंगानगर से सूरतगढ़ राेड पर एसडीएम श्रीगंगानगर उम्मेद सिंह रतनू, पदमपुर राेड पर टाेल नाके पर तहसीलदार गंगानगर संजय कुमार, पदमपुर के पास टाेल नाके पर एसडीएम पदमपुर सुभाष कुमार, सूरतगढ़ से राजियासर राेड टाेल नाके पर एसडीएम सूरतगढ़ मनाेज मीणा व सूरतगढ़ से हनुमानगढ़ राेड टाेल नाके पर तहसीलदार सूरतगढ़ रामस्वरूप मीणा काे मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है। वहीं दिल्ली आंदाेलन में शामिल राजस्थान के किसान शनिवार काे जयपुर दिल्ली हाइवे जाम करेंगे।

साधुवाली से दाेपहर 12 बजे दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हाेंगे किसान
साधुवाली से शनिवार दाेपहर 12 बजे दिल्ली के लिए किसानाें के जत्थे रवाना हाेंगे। दिल्ली जाने वाले किसानाें के लिए गंगानगर किसान मजदूर समिति ने रूट चार्ट जारी किया है। इसके तहत श्रीगंगानगर-अबोहर-सीतो रोड से डबवाली-सिरसा-हिसार-फतेहबाद हाेते हुए किसान महम पहुुंचेंगे। इसके बाद ये किसान दिल्ली किसान अांदाेलन में शामिल प्रतिनिधियाें से संपर्क कर दिल्ली के लिए आगे के रूट चार्ट के बारे में जानकारी लेंगे।

