शिक्षकों में आक्रोश:नए नियम 51 के तहत शिक्षकाें काे कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने पर क्वारेंटाइन लीव देय नहीं, उन्हें पीएल या फिर सीएल देनी हाेगी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन का वेतन 1500 हो तो 14 पीएलए लेने से 21 हजार रुपए का नुकसान होगा

कोरोनाकाल में डाॅक्टर, पुलिस और सफाई कर्मियों के साथ शिक्षक भी फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर हैं। मार्च में लगातार सर्वे से लेकर नवंबर तक चलने वाले कोरोना जन जागरण अभियान तक में शिक्षक लगाए गए हैं। ड्यूटी के दौरान शिक्षक संक्रमित भी हुए। संक्रमितों को डाॅक्टर की सलाह पर 14 या इससे अधिक दिन हाॅस्पिटल या होम आइसोलेशन में रहना पड़ा।

ड्यूटी के दौरान संक्रमित होने वाले शिक्षकों के अवकाश का प्रावधान भी बनाया गया। राज्य सरकार के वित्त विभाग ने 12 मई को एक आदेश जारी कर कोरोना महामारी को अन्य संक्रमण जनित बीमारियों की श्रेणी में शामिल करते हुए क्वारेंटाइन लीव देने का प्रावधान किया। इससे शिक्षकों और नाॅन टीचिंग स्टाफ ने बड़ी राहत पाई कि पॉजिटिव होने पर सरकार उन्हें सवैतनिक अवकाश दे रही है।

लेकिन नियमों की गांठें खुलीं तो आक्रोश बढ़ गया। दरअसल शिक्षक-कर्मचारी के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने पर पीएल या एचपीएल स्वीकृत करवानी होगी, जबकि उन शिक्षक-कार्मिकों को सवैतनिक अवकाश दिया जाएगा, जिनके परिवार का कोई सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो जाए और कर्मचारी को भी होम क्वारेंटाइन में रखा जाए। नए नियम 51 के तहत कर्मचारी के स्वयं कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने पर क्वारेंटाइन लीव देय नहीं है। उसे पीएल सीएल देनी होगी।

2 लाख शिक्षकों ने की ड्यूटी, फिर भी कट रहा है वेतन : शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत 2 लाख शिक्षकों ने कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सरकार के आदेशों का पालन करते हुए ड्यूटी की। बावजूद इसके शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारियों का वेतन काटा जा रहा है। मार्च में शिक्षकों का 5,3,2 और 1 दिन का वेतन काटा गया। जबकि सितंबर से यह आदेश हुए हैं कि सेकंड ग्रेड व थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षकों का एक दिन और प्रिंसिपल, लेक्चरर सहित हेड मास्टर का दो दिन का वेतन काटा जाए।

