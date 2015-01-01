पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गैर कानूनी काम:5 हजार में बेचते थे कूट रचित आईडी से जारी सिम, गैर कानूनी काम करने वाले हाेते थे खरीदार

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • आराेपी माेनू जालप से साेशल मीडिया काॅल करने वाली सिमकार्ड की बरामदगी, हमलावराें व गैंगस्टर से संबंधाें की जांच जारी

साेपू के बीकानेर जिलाध्यक्ष 24 वर्षीय माेनू जालप उर्फ माेहनलाल कुम्हार ने जिस सिमकार्ड से साेशल मीडिया के जरिए काॅल कर श्रीगंगानगर के काराेबारी एलडी मित्तल और उनके दामाद शुभम मित्तल से फिराैती के एक कराेड़ रुपए मांगे गए थे, वह सिम भंवरलाल और साैरभ जैन ने उपलब्ध करवाई थी। ये दाेनाें बीकानेर मेें माेबाइल फाेन की दुकानाें पर काम करते हैं।

इनके पास एक माेबाइल फाेन नेटवर्क सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी की केनाेपी लगाने की फ्रेंचाइजी है। कंपनी इनकाे एक निश्चित समय में निश्चित संख्या में सिमकार्ड बेचने का टारगेट देती है। इन सिमकार्ड काे जारी करने और एक्टिवेट करवाने की जिम्मेदारी भी इनकी ही हाेती थी। ये दाेनाें फर्जी आईडी से सिमकार्ड जारी करके उस सिमकार्ड काे एक से पांच हजार रुपए में बेचते थे।

माेहनलाल कुम्हार उर्फ माेनू जालप करीब 7-8 वर्षाें से साेपू गैंग के प्रभाव में है और लाॅरेंस गिराेह के पंजाब और हरियाणा के कुख्यात गैंगस्टराें काे बीकानेर में पनाह देता रहा है। वह इस गिराेह काे इसी तरह की कूट रचित दस्तावेजाें से जारी और एक्टिवेट की गई कई सिमकार्ड उपलब्ध करवाता था। इसलिए उसने अपने इरादे पूरे करने काे काेलायत थाना क्षेत्र के गांव नाेईया निवासी 24 वर्षीय भंवरलाल मेघवाल और गंगाशहर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव भिनासर निवासी 26 वर्षीय साैरभ जैन से दाेस्ती की और फिर इनसे असंख्य सिमकार्ड इसी तरह कूट रचित दस्तावेजाें से जारी करवाए थे।

