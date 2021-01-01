पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन फिर से शुरू:आज से फिर वैक्सीनेशन, 3 दिन में 6158 को टीके लगाए जाएंगे

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तीन दिन पूरे होने के बाद अब बुधवार से जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फिर से शुरू होगा। बुधवार को जिले में तीन जगह अनूपगढ़, श्रीकरणपुर और घमूड़वाली में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर शुरू होंगे। अब अगले तीन दिनों यानी 5 फरवरी तक वैक्सीनेशन से वंचित रहे 6158 पंजीकृत डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिंग कमिर्यों को वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगाई जाएगी।

आरसीएचओ डॉ. एचएस बराड़ के अनुसार पांच फरवरी तक सभी पंजीकृत डॉक्टर्स व नर्सिंग स्टाफ को कोरोना की पहली डोज लगाने का काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। इसे पूरा किया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पहले चरण में फ्रंटलाइन कोरोना वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए जिले में 14448 सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिंग स्टाफ को पंजीकृत किया था।

16 जनवरी को वैक्सीन लांचिंग के बाद अब तक 8290 का पहली डोज का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है। जो निर्धारित लक्ष्य का 57.37 प्रतिशत है। अब 6158 डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिंग कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगना बाकी है। वहीं, लोगों में कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर फैली भ्रांतियों को दूर करने के लिए विभाग ने जागरुकता कार्यक्रम शुरू किया है। इसके तहत उन लोगों के संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर डाले जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें कोरोना का पहला टीका लगाया जा चुका है।

