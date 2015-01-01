पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:विजय रेवाड़ लगातार दूसरी बार अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित, बिश्नोई को 158 वोट के अंतर से हराया

  • उपाध्याय उपाध्यक्ष निर्वाचित, जूनियर एडवोकेट्स के लिए चैंबर बनाना नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष की रहेगी प्राथमिकता

बार एसोसिएशन के मंगलवार को हुए चुनाव में एडवोकेट विजय रेवाड़ लगातार दूसरी बार अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित हुए हैं। बार एसोएिससन में लंबे समय बाद काेई एडवोकेट लगातार दूसरी बार अध्यक्ष बना है। बार एसोसिएशन के 1264 मतदाताओं में से 1133 ने मतदान किया। सीधे मुकाबले में एडवोकेट विजय रेवाड़ ने एडवाेकेट सीताराम बिश्नोई को 158 वोट के अंतर से हराया।

विजयी उम्मीदवार रेवाड़ को 642 और इनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी सीताराम बिश्नोई को 484 वोट मिले। गणना के दौरान 7 वोट निरस्त पाए गए। उपाध्यक्ष पद पर एडवोकेट ब्रह्मदेव उपाध्याय निर्वाचित हुए। जिन्होंने 441 वोट के अंतर से अपने एकमात्र प्रतिद्वंद्वी कुलदीप पंवार को हराया। विजयी ब्रह्मदेव उपाध्याय को 783 और कुलदीप पंवार को 342 वोट मिले।

निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी एडवोकेट राजीव कौशिक, एडवोकेट अजय मेहता और सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी एडवोकेट प्रताप सिंह शेखावत व एडवाेेकेट महादेव मिड्ढा ने निर्वाचन प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किया। नव निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी 3 जनवरी 2021 को कार्यभार संभालेंगे। मतदान सुबह 10 से शाम 4 बजे तक हुआ। जिला न्यायालय परिसर में विश्राम गृह, जिला कचहरी परिसर में एडवोकेट विश्राम गृह और मीटिंग हाल में बनाए तीन बूथों पर मतदान हुआ।

मतदान के लिए दिनभर जिला कचहरी परिसर में एडवोकेट्स की गहमागहमी रही। मतदान के अंतिम समय तक अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशियों व उनके समर्थकों ने मतदान करने आए एडवोकेट्स से समर्थन की मनुहार की। मतदाताओं को उम्मीदवारों व उनके समर्थकों की ओर से अंतिम समय तक मोबाइल फोन से कॉल कर मतदान के लिए आने की गुहार की जाती रही। मतदान के दौरान किसी भी मतदाता को बगैर मास्क बूथ में एंट्री नहीं दी गई। सेनेटाइजर से हाथ साफ भी करवाए गए। तीनों बूथों पर मतदान की वीडियोग्राफी करवाई गई।

समर्थकों ने खुशियां मनाईं, गुलाल उड़ाया, राज्य सरकार से नए कोर्ट कांपलेक्स का निर्माण करवाने की मांग की जाएगी

शाम 4 बजे मतदान खत्म होने के बाद एडवोकेट शाम काे चुनाव परिणाम जानने की उत्सुकता के चलते जिला कचहरी परिसर में जमे रहे। शाम करीब 6:30 बजे मतगणना पूर्ण होने पर चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किए गए। इसके बाद नव निर्वाचित अध्यक्ष विजय रेवाड़ और उपाध्यक्ष उपाध्याय के समर्थकों ने खुशियां मनाई। दोनों प्रत्याशियों को फूल मालाएं पहनाईं और मिठाइयां बांटी।

नाचते व गुलाल उड़ाते हुए पटाखे भी बजाए। नव निर्वाचित अध्यक्ष विजय रेवाड़ के अनुसार जूनियर एडवोकेट के लिए चैंबर बनाना उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। नए कोर्ट कांपलेक्स का निर्माण करवाने की मांग राज्य सरकार से की जाएगी। ताकि हर जूनियर एडवोकेट को चैंबर मिल सके। जिन एडवोकेट की प्रैक्टिस पांच वर्ष या इससे कम समय की है, उन्हें बार कौंसिल से मासिक मानदेय दिलाया जाएगा। सीनियर एडवोकेट्स से उनके जूनियर्स को अपने स्तर पर मानदेय देने की मांग की जाएगी। रेवाड़ के अनुसार बार एसोसिएशन के भवन पर साेलर प्लांट लगवाकर बिजली का खर्च घटाया जाएगा। नव निर्वाचित उपाध्यक्ष उपाध्याय के अनुसार जूनियर के लिए चैंबर्स की व्यवस्था करना उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। इसके लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

