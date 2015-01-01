पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वर्कशॉप:लकड़ी के खिलौने बनाने का शौक था, कुल्फी बेच 12वीं तक पढ़ाई की, काम करते हुए एक हाथ भी कट गया,आज इनकी बनाई मशीनें विदेशों में जाती हैं

श्रीगंगानगर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज पढ़िए जिद-जुनून की दो भाइयों की कहानी, एक छोटे से गांव मोरजंडखारी में बनी वर्कशॉप की पहचान अब विदेशों तक हुई

काका सिंह|आज मिलिए दो भाइयाें गुरमीत महल व सुरजीत महल से। लालगढ़ के समीप छोटे से गांव मोरजंडखारी में इनकी वर्कशॉप में बनाई हुई मशीनें देश के साथ-साथ अब विदेशों में भी जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं, यहां की बनी मशीनों की मांग हर साल बढ़ती जा रही है। रोचक यह है कि इन दोनों भाइयों ने यह मुकाम खुद अपनी मेहनत से हासिल किया है। एक छोटे से शैड के नीचे काम शुरू करने वाले इन भाइयों की आज विश्वकर्मा मैन्यूफेक्चरिंग इंडस्ट्री के नाम से मिल है। भास्कर से दोनों भाइयों ने अपने संघर्ष व सफलता की कहानी साझा की...

बेटे के विवाह पर 6 जरूरतमंद बेटियाें की शादी पहले करवाई

^हमें बचपन में लकड़ी के खिलौने के मॉडल बनाने का शौक था। पापा बलवंत सिंह की गांव में एक छोटी सी वर्कशॉप थी। हम पिताजी को देखते थे कि वह किसी तरह अपनी वर्कशॉप में ही लकड़ी के ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली व अन्य कृषि यंत्र तैयार करते थे। उस समय हमारे परिवार की स्थिति बहुत ही खराब थी। हमने गांव में ही कुल्फियां बेचने शुरू कर दी और जो भी पैसे कमाते, उससे हम अपनी कॉपियां-किताबें लेकर लालगढ़ स्कूल में पढ़ने जाते थे। इस तरह हमने 12वीं तक की पढ़ाई की। साल 1996 हमारे लिए सबसे बुरा साल साबित हुआ। 1996 में हमारे माता-पिता दोनों की मृत्यु हो गई।

परिवार पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट गया था। हम दोनों भाइयाें ने पिताजी की वर्कशॉप संभाली। वर्कशॉप में हम दोनों भाई तरह-तरह के यंत्रों के मॉडल बनाते और उन्हें बाजार में बेचते। फिर हमने गांव में ही सड़क किनारे एक शैड के नीचे विश्वकर्मा नाम से दुकान कर ली, जो अब विश्वकर्मा मैन्यूफेक्चरिंग इंडस्ट्री के नाम से मशहूर है। शुरुआत में हमने जापानी चद्दर से चौगाठों का का शुरू किया।

धीरे-धीरे पूरे राजस्थान में हमारी पहचान हाेने ली, जिसके बाद हमने मिक्सिंग मशीन व अन्य यंत्र बनाए। हमारे बनाए गए प्रोडक्ट लोगों को पसंद आने लगे। इससे देश में एक नई पहचान मिली। देश के साथ-साथ विदेशों से भी ऑर्डर आने शुरू हो गए। विश्वकर्मा इंडस्ट्रीज की बनाई मशीनें अब नाइजीरिया, तंजानिया, अफ्रीका, कजाकिस्तान व अन्य देशों में जाने लग गई हैं। खास बात है कि हम अपने वह दिन कभी नहीं भूलते,

जब हमारी आर्थिक परिस्थितियां खराब थी। इसलिए हमने परिवार में जब बेटे की शादी की तो 6 जरूरतमंद परिवारों की बेटियों की भी शादी करवाई। कोरोनाकाल में गरीब परिवारों को जरूरत का हर सामान मुहैया करवाया। खेलों में भी हमारी काफ़ी रुचि है। इसलिए विश्वकर्मा इंडस्ट्री की स्पॉन्सरशिप कर खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहन राशि वितरित करते हैं। जैसा कि दोनों भाइयाें गुरमीत महल व सुरजीत महल ने भास्कर को बताया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें