पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sriganganagar
  • Was Unemployed, A Young Man Came To The Trust In Search Of Work, Helped By Giving Cement, Gravel And Mold, Now Radheshyam Is Rearing The Family In A Pot

इस दिवाली खुशियां बांटिए:बेरोजगार था, काम की तलाश में ट्रस्ट में युवक आया, सीमेंट, बजरी व सांचे दे मदद की, अब गमले बना परिवार को पाल रहा राधेश्याम

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मां व भाई ने कर दिया था बेदखल, तपोवन ट्रस्ट के प्रयास सेआत्मनिर्भर बना

चक 3 ई छोटी। एसएसीबी ऑफिस के सामने। एक घर के ऊपर रंग बिरंगे मन मोहने वाले गमले हर किसी को आकर्षित करते हैं। इस घर मे रहते हंै राधेश्याम, जो यह गमले बनाकर अपनी आजीविका चला रहे हैं। गमले बनाने के पीछे की कहानी भी बड़ी सुखद है। राधेश्याम बेरोजागर था। काम की तलाश में तपोवन ट्रस्ट आया था। ट्रस्ट ने राधेश्याम को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए यह काम ही शुरू करवा दिया।

राधेश्याम ने कई दिनों में सैकड़ों गमले तैयार किए। उनमें से काफी गमले बेच भी दिए। मंगलवार को खुशियां साझा करने के लिए तपोवन ट्रस्ट के महेश पेड़ीवाल को अपने घर बुलाया और धन्यवाद दिया, बुधवार को समाजसेवी मोहन सोनी,मनीष प्रजापत, दिनेश मेघवाल, सुरजीत बिश्नोई, गुरजंट सिंह, अनीश कुमार आदि राधेश्याम के घर पहुंचे।

तपोवन ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महेश पेड़ीवाल ने बताया कि राधेश्याम अपना दर्द लेकर ट्रस्ट में आया था। राधेश्याम ने मुझे बताया कि मैं मूल रूप से महियांवाली गांव का रहने वाला हूं और रोजगार की तलाश में परिवार के साथ सुदामानगर में किराए के मकान में 5 साल से रह रहा हूं। 4 वर्ष पहले पिता का देहांत हो गया।

अपनी मां और बड़े भाई के साथ अपना जीवन गुजार रहा था 7 माह पूर्व मेरी महिला से जानकारी हो गई, जिसकी दो बच्चियां भी हैं। महिला को पति ने छोड़ रखा था और हम दोनों के विचार आपस मे मिले तो हम एक साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने लग गए। इस पर मेरे परिवार ने मुझे घर से बेदखल कर दिया। अब मेरे ऊपर बच्चियों सहित 3 जिंदगियों की जिम्मेदारी है और मैं बेरोजगार हूं।

फिर ट्रस्ट ने राधेश्याम को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए गमले बनवाना का काम शुरू करवाया। इसके लिए सबसे पहले उसको 20 कट्‌टे सीमेंट, एक ट्रॉली बजरी और सांचे दिए गए। आज राधेश्याम आत्मनिर्भर बने खुद अपना घर चला रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें