छापा:बिना डिग्री के चला रहे थे क्लिनिक, दो पर छापा, डॉक्टरी उपकरण जब्त, केस

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने श्रीगंगानगर व रायसिंहनगर में की कार्रवाई

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शहर की भू कॉलोनी और रायसिंहनगर में दो झोलाछाप डॉक्टर्स के क्लिनिक पर दबिश दी। दोनों जगह डाॅक्टर्स बिना डिग्री प्रेक्टिस कर रहे थे। उनसे चिकित्सीय उपकरण मिले हैं। विभाग ने जिला कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा के निर्देशों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा के अनुसार विभाग की ओर से अगले दिनों में भी झोलाछापों पर लगातार कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी ।सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी मेहरड़ा के अनुसार मंगलवार को भांभू कॉलोनी स्थित सचदेवा क्लिनिक पर टीम ने दबिश दी। क्लिनिक डॉक्टर विनोद सचदेवा पुत्र देशराज सचदेवा निवासी खालसा नगर संचालित करता है जो मौके पर मौजूद नहीं मिला और बुलाने पर मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा।

क्लिनिक की जांच करने पर यहां शेड्यूल एच व एच-1 प्रकार की दवाएं मिलीं। यहां बीपी नापने के उपकरण, नेबुलाइजर, स्टेथोस्कॉप सहित अन्य स्वास्थ्य उपकरण मिले। वहीं, उपयोग में लिए गए इंजेक्शन व अन्य दवाएं आदि बरामद की गईं। क्लिनिक का कोई लाइसेंस या किसी तरह का प्रमाण-पत्र नहीं मिला। आस-पड़ोस के लोगों ने बताया कि विनोद सचदेवा यहां कथित रूप से चिकित्सीय कार्य आमजन के स्वास्थ्य से

खिलवाड़ कर रहा है। जिस पर आरोपी के खिलाफ आधुनिक चिकित्सा परिषद अधिनियम एवं भारतीय दंड संहिता की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत संबंधित थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई गई।सचदेवा के क्लिनिक पर नहीं आने एवं अवैध सामग्री मिलने पर क्लिनिक को सील कर दिया गया। इस टीम में डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. करन आर्य, बीसीएमओ डॉ. सुरेंद्रपाल, डीआई रामपाल व संदीप जाखड़ शामिल रहे।

कंट्रोल रूम नंबर 0154-2445071 या 181 पर दें सूचनासीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा के अनुसार आम लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ न हो, इसके लिए झोलाछाप डॉक्टर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही हे। आमजन इस संबंध में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कंट्रोल रूम नंबर 0154-2445071 या 181 पर शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर मेहरड़ा के अनुसार सूचनाकर्ता का नाम गोपनीय रखा जाता है।

लोगों को सूचना देकर विभाग का सहयोग करना चाहिए।रायसिंहनगर: उपकरण जब्त, धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्जरायसिंहनगर. पुलिस ने बिना किसी डिग्री के लोगों का उपचार करने के मामले में झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के अाराेप में केस दर्ज किया है। इस संबंध में ब्लॉक मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी मोहनलाल सोलंकी के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को छापेमारी की गई।

पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 100 फिट रोड के नजदीक अपने आवास पर ही क्लिनिक चला रहे डॉ. असगर अली के विरुद्ध पुलिस ने 411, 420, 15/2 औषधि चिकित्सा अधिनियम 1856 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। मौके पर कथित डॉक्टर के चिकित्सालय से टीम ने कई उपकरण भी जब्त किए हैं। बताया गया है कि अाराेपी पिछले काफी समय से डॉक्टर अस्पताल चलाया जा रहा था। असगर अली के पास उपचार

करने के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई डिग्री आदि भी नहीं मिली। बिना डिग्री या डिप्लोमा के उपचार कर लाेगाें से धोखाधड़ी करने पर उसके विरुद्ध कार्यवाही की गई है। मामले की जांच उपनिरीक्षक जीतराम को सौंपी गई है।श्रीगंगानगर. सचदेवा क्लिनिक पर कार्रवाई करते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।

