मशरुम की खेती:8000 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर होने वाला कीड़ाजड़ी मशरूम प्रदेश की लैब में तैयार

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
श्रीगंगानगर . लैब में उत्पादित कीड़ा जली मशरूम के साथ बायो टेक्नोलॉजी प्रोफेसर डॉ. चरण सिंह।
  • श्रीगंगानगर के बायोटेक्नोलॉजी प्रोफेसर डॉ. चरण सिंह ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान युवाओं के सहयोग से रचा कीर्तमान
  • पहली बारी में ही 10 किलो एनर्जी बूस्टर का उत्पादन

मांगीलाल स्वामी. बायो टेक्नोलॉजी प्रोफेसर डॉ. चरण सिंह ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान गांव के युवाओं के साथ मिलकर नया कीर्तिमान रचा है। 8 हजार मीटर की ऊंचाई पर उगने वाला कीड़ा जड़ी मशरूम (कोर्डिसेप्स मशरूम) उन्होंने अपने निनाण स्थित घर में ही प्रयोगशाला बनाकर तीन माह में तैयार किया और पहली बार में ही 10 किलो का सफल उत्पादन भी करके दिखाया। राजस्थान में इस मशरूम को संजीवनी बूटी कहा जाता है। इस मशरूम को रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता मजबूत करने वाला माना जाता है।
संजीबनी बूटी के नाम से पहचानी जाती है एनर्जी बूस्टर कीड़ा-जड़ी
प्रोफेसर डॉ. चरण सिंह बताते हैं कि इस कीड़ाजड़ी में सीधे तौर पर शरीर में एटीपी निर्माण की क्षमता पाई जाती है जो एनर्जी बूस्टर का काम करती है। खिलाड़ियों, आर्मी व पुलिस विभाग के लिए तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं में काफी प्रचलित है।

चीन और तिब्बत में है कारोबार

कीड़ाजड़ी एक प्राकृतिक रूप से तैयार होने वाले मशरूम प्रजाति की फफूंद है। यह हिमालय की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों में न्यूनतम तापमान में पैदा होती है। चीन और तिब्बत में जून-जुलाई के बीच इस जड़ी का अरबों रुपए का कारोबार होता है। इसे राजस्थान में पैदा करना लगभग नामुमकिन है, क्योंकि तापमान अनुकूल नहीं है। डॉ. सिंह बताते हैं कि कीड़ाजड़ी का बाजार भाव गुणवत्ता के आधार पर तीन से सात लाख रुपए किलो तक होता है।

