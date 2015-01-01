पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व का समापन:नहरों पर छठ मैया की पूजा कर की परिवार में सुख-समृद्धि व बच्चों पर आशीर्वाद की कामना

श्रीगंगानगर41 मिनट पहले
  • सूर्यदेव को दूध से अर्घ्य दिया, इसके बाद घाट पर धूप जलाकर की पूजा-अर्चना, शर्बत के साथ प्रसाद बांटा

जल्दी-जल्दी ऊग हे सूरज देव भइले अरघ के बेर...। कांच ही बांस के बहंगिया बहंगी लचकत जाए...। श्रद्धा, आस्था एवं विश्वास के चार दिवसीय महापर्व “छठ’ का काेराेनाकाल के बीच शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ समापन हुआ।

सुबह व्रतियाें ने नहराें में डुबकी लगाकर भगवान भास्कर का आशीर्वाद लिया। इसके बाद फलों से सूप सजाकर सूर्यदेव काे दूध से अर्घ्य दिया और भगवान से सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। इसके बाद घाट पर धूप जलाकर पूजा-अर्चना की और शर्बत के साथ प्रसाद का वितरण किया गया। विधि-विधान के साथ पूजा संपन्न कर घर पर अरवा चावल, कद्दू मिश्रित दाल, सब्जियां, साग, पकौड़ी, चटनी को प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया।

काेराेना के कारण इस बार छठ महापर्व का अायाेजन सादे रूप में हुआ। इस आयाेजन के लिए एसडीएम कार्यालय की ओर से कई सुझाव भी दिए गए थे। हर साल छठ पर्व पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व जागरण आदि का आयाेजन किया जाता रहा है।

लेकिन इस बार फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए काेई कार्यक्रम नहीं हुआ। वहीं, कुछ श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने घराें में रहकर ही उदीयमान सूर्य भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना पूरी की। अधिकांश श्रद्धालु नहराें पर बने अस्थायी घाट पर आकर पूजा संपन्न करते दिखाई दिए।

छठ पूजा को लेकर शहर में अलग-अलग जगह घाटों को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था।व्रतियों को कोई असुविधा न हो इसको लेकर समुचित प्रबंध किए गए थे। लाेग साफ-सफाई की बेहतर व्यवस्था में जुटे रहे ताकि व्रती महिलाएं व पुरुष बिना किसी परेशानी के अपनी पूजा-अर्चना संपन्न कर सकें।

छठ में प्रकृति, पर्यावरण व समाज सबकी महत्ता : शास्त्रों के अनुसार छठ महापर्व खासकर शरीर ,मन व आत्मा की शुद्धि के साथ समस्त सुख, सौभाग्य, संतति, संतान, राज्य, विजय, आयु आरोग्यता एवं संपूर्ण धन-संपदा को देने वाला महापर्व है। नहाय-खाय से सप्तमी के पारण तक उन भक्तों पर षष्ठी माता की कृपा बरसती है, जो श्रद्धापूर्वक व्रत करते हैं।

इस महापर्व में प्रकृति, पर्यावरण व समाज की भारी महत्ता है। साफ-सफाई, स्वच्छता व शुद्धता के साथ विभिन्न जल स्रोतों व ऋतु फलों व सब्जियों का इस पर्व में विशेष महत्व है। यह एक ऐसा पर्व है जो घर परिवार व समाज को एक साथ जोड़ता है। एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने का काम करता है।

