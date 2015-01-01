पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुकदमा दर्ज:युवतियाें में झगड़ा, मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया,उसकी पुत्रियां पूर्णिमा एवं पावनी घर के पीछे पार्क में गई थी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शंकर कॉलोनी में साेमवार शाम काे युवतियों में झगड़ा हो गया, जिसे लेकर मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है। सदर थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि शंकर कॉलोनी निवासी विकेश कामरा ने बताया कि उसकी पुत्रियां पूर्णिमा एवं पावनी घर के पीछे पार्क में गई थी। वापस आते समय पीजी हॉस्टल में रहने वाली शर्मिला, रीना आदि 15-20 लड़कियों ने उन्हें पकड़ लिया और उनसे मारपीट की।

पुलिस ने बताया कि उसने मकान का प्रथम तल 2 वर्ष 4 माह पूर्व गंगासिंह नामक व्यक्ति को 11 महीने के लिए किराए पर दिया था। गंगासिंह ने प्रथम तल पर पीजी हॉस्टल बना लिया, जिसमें 15-20 लड़कियां रहती हैं। विकेश कामरा के अनुसार गंगासिंह ने तय अवधि के बाद मकान को खाली नहीं किया। इसे लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें