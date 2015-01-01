पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:100 साल बाद नाेहर नगर पालिका काे मिलेगा नया भवन, 1.49 कराेड़ रुपए के टेंडर जारी किए

नोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • 1917 में बने भवन में चल रहा कार्यालय, नए भवन में पार्किंग सहित कई अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं

नगर पालिका नोहर का नया भवन शीघ्र ही बनेगा। नगर पालिका की ओर से इस संबंध में 1 करोड़ 49 लाख रुपए के टेंडर लगाए जा चुके हैं। लंबे समय से पालिका के नए भवन की आवश्यकता महसूस की जा रही थी। विधायक अमित चाचाण ने इस संबंध में नगर पालिका ईओ को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजने के निर्देश दिए थे। प्रस्ताव स्वीकृत होने के उपरांत नगर पालिका द्वारा नए बनने वाले नगर पालिका भवन के टेंडर लगाए जा चुके हैं। शीघ्र ही नए भवन का निर्माण होगा। नवनिर्मित पालिका भवन अत्याधुनिक हाेगा। नगर पालिका ईओ दलीप पूनियां ने बताया कि पालिका के नए भवन के लिए नक्शे आदि का अनुमोदन करवा लिया गया है। वर्तमान पालिका भवन 100 साल से अधिक पुराना है। भवन पुराना होने के कारण पालिका कर्मियों के साथ-साथ आने वाले लोगों को भी असुविधा होती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि नया भवन अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस दो मंजिला होगा। इसके अलावा भवन के आगे पार्किंग का स्थान रखा जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि वर्तमान पालिका भवन का निर्माण वर्ष 1917 में हुआ था। नवनिर्मित पालिका भवन में आमजन के लिए आगुंतक कक्ष के अलावा विभिन्न शाखाओं के अलग-अलग कमरों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

विधायक बोले-काफी समय से भवन की आवश्यकता की जा रही थी महसूस

विधायक अमित चाचाण ने बताया कि वर्तमान नगर पालिका भवन काफी पुराना होने के कारण नए भवन की काफी समय से आवश्यकता महसूस की जा रही थी। इसको लेकर गत दिनों पालिका ईओ को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद भवन के निर्माण के टेंडर लगाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा विधायक कस्बे में विभिन्न विकास कार्यों हेतु करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर पिछले दो माह में लगाए गए, जिनमें अधिकांश कार्य पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। अनेक सड़काें के अलावा कस्बे को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क, पार्कों के सौंदर्यकरण, श्रीराम वाटिका के पास चौक निर्माण के अलावा आधा दर्जन से अधिक मुख्य स्थानों पर हाई मास्ट लाइट लगाई जाएंगी।

