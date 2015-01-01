पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:किसान के खाते से डेढ़ लाख निकालने का आरोप, व्यवस्थापक पर मामला दर्ज

नोहर4 घंटे पहले
  • मेघाना ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति का है मामला

फसली ऋण लेने वाले किसान के खाते से डेढ़ लाख रुपए की ठगी करने के आरोप में मेघाना ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति व्यवस्थापक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया गया है। मामले के अनुसार दुरजाना के रोहताश कुमार जाट ने बताया कि उसके पिता सुलतान सिंह ने ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति मेघाना से 50 हजार रुपए का फसली ऋण लिया था।

वे इस ऋण के ब्याज की अदायगी समय-समय पर करवाते रहे। उसके पिता ने अपने नाम से फसली ऋण जनवरी 2017 में ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति मेघाना व्यवस्थापक बलवीर पांडर पुत्र गोपीराम जाट को जमा करा दिया था लेकिन व्यवस्थापक बलवीर पांडर ने 50 हजार रुपए बैंक में जमा नहीं करवा अपने पास रख लिए। जबकि उसके पिता को रुपए जमा होने की बात कही।

बैंक बुक व पासबुक भी व्यवस्थापक बलवीर के पास थी। मांगने पर उसने बाद में कभी ले जाने की बात कही। ऋण की राशि जमा कराने के करीब दो माह बाद उसके पिता ने व्यवस्थापक बलवीर से मिलकर बैंक पासबुक व चेकबुक मांगी तो व्यवस्थापक ने कहा कि उसके पास पड़ी रहने दो, कभी बाद में फसली ऋण की ज़रुरत पड़ेगी तो यह चेक बुक व पासबुक काम आ जाएगी।

इसी बीच राज्य सरकार ने 27 फरवरी 2020 को 30 सितंबर 2017 तक बकाया आपातकालीन फसली ऋण माफ कर दिया था लेकिन ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति मेघाना की ओर से उसके पिता के नाम 1 लाख 59 हजार 879.57 रुपए बकाया दर्शाए हुए थे। तब उसने व उसके पिता ने पता किया तो पता चला कि व्यवस्थापक बलवीर ने 50 हजार रुपए की जगह उसके के पिता के नाम से 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए बैंक से उठा लिए। इस पर जब वह व्यवस्थापक बलवीर से मिला तो उसने कहा कि रुपयों की ज़रुरत थी तब उसने उसके पिता के नाम से 50 हजार रुपए की जगह 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए उठा लिए थे।

उसने उन्हें 50 हजार रुपए दिए थे। वो उन्होंने जमा करवा दिए हैं। शेष रकम वह स्वयं जमा करा देगा जिसमें तीन महीने लगेंगे। इसके तीन माह बाद वह व्यवस्थापक बलवीर से मिला तो उसने कहा कि वह नरमा बेचने के बाद उनके रुपए ब्याज सहित वापस कर देगा। 3-4 माह बाद फिर व्यवस्थापक से मिला तो उसने कहा कि उसे और काफी लोगों के रुपए देने हैं, इसलिए वे उसे अगस्त तक का और समय दें लेकिन सितंबर 2019 को वह व्यवस्थापक से मिला तो उसने कहा कि उसने तो उसके पिता के खाते से रुपए उठाने थे, अब वह न तो रुपए देगा और न ही बैंक पास बुक व चेक बुक देगा। पुलिस ने व्यवस्थापक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

