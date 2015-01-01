पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकदमा:युवक पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर मारने की कोशिश, पांव पर आई गहरी चोट, हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा

नोहर3 घंटे पहले
हत्या के प्रयास में एक जने के खिलाफ खुइयां पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। आरोपी ने एक जने पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर उसे मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन वह बच गया। हालांकि ट्रैक्टर का टायर चढ़ने से पांव पर चोट जरूर आई। मामला खुइयां पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र का है। इस संबंध में खुइयां थाने में हत्या प्रयास सहित विभिन्न धाराओं में एक जने के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ है। जानकारी के अनुसार जगदीश (55) पुत्र किशनाराम जाट निवासी उदासर बड़ा ने दर्ज रिपोर्ट में बताया कि सुरजीत पुत्र भानी सिंह राजपूत

उससे व उसके परिवार वालों के साथ कई वर्षों से रंजिश रखता है। रविवार रात्रि के करीब 8.30 बजे वह गांव में स्थित अपने भतीजों श्रवण व राकेश पुत्र दलीप की दूध की डेयरी के आगे खड़ा था। वह अपने भाई बनवारी व भतीजों श्रवण-राकेश से बात करने लगा। इतने में सुरजीत राजपूत ट्रैक्टर को तेज गति से चलाते हुए वहां आया और उसे मारने की नीयत से ट्रैक्टर ऊपर चढ़ाने का प्रयास किया। उसने भागकर साइड में होकर अपनी जान बचाई। इस पर उसके भाई बनवारी व राकेश ने सुरजीत को उलाहना दिया तो वह तैश में आ गया और उसने दोबारा जान से मारने की नीयत से उसके पीछे ट्रैक्टर भगाया। ट्रैक्टर का आगे का टायर उसके पैर पर चढ़ा दिया। इससे वह जमीन पर गिर गया।

सुरजीत ने ट्रैक्टर को फिर उसके ऊपर चढ़ाने का प्रयास किया तो उसका भाई बनवारी व भतीजा राकेश उसे खींचकर डेयरी की चौकी पर ले गए। डेयरी के पास उसके भतीजे श्रवण की पिकअप जीप खड़ी थी। सुरजीत ने ट्रैक्टर के पिछले हिस्से से पिकअप जीप में टक्कर मारी। जब बनवारी व राकेश ने सुरजीत को ऐसा करने से रोका तो वह गालियां निकालने लगा। उसने दोबारा ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर पिकअप जीप में मारकर गाड़ी को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। शोर-शराबा सुनकर आसपास के लोग एकत्रित हो गए। इस पर सुरजीत यह धमकी देते हुए वहां से चला गया कि आज तो तुम लोगों ने जगदीश को बचा लिया है।

आइंदा वह जगदीश को जिन्दा नहीं छोड़ेगा। जगदीश के अनुसार ट्रैक्टर का टायर चढ़ने से उसके पैर पर चोट लगी। रात्रि को ही उसका भाई बनवारी व भतीजों ने सरकारी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच एएसआई रोहताश कुमार कर रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि 2013 में उदासर बड़ा में दलीप जाट की हत्या हुई थी। दलीप की हत्या के मामले में सुरजीत भी नामजद था। लेकिन बाद में सुरजीत सहित दो जने बरी हो गए थे।

