पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भुगतान:किसानों से दूध खरीद कर नहीं किया भुगतान, 20 लाख रुपए की ठगी के आरोप में तीन जनों पर केस

नोहर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दूध डेयरी के माध्यम से किसानों के लाखों रुपए हड़पने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में नोहर पुलिस थाना में शुभम कौशिक ने तीन जनों के खिलाफ नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के दौरान ठगी का शिकार हुए पीड़ित किसान भी मौजूद थे। दर्ज रिपोर्ट में आरोप लगाया गया है कि आरोपियों ने किसानों से दूध खरीद लिया मगर उनका भुगतान नहीं किया।

जबकि किसानों से खरीदा गया दूध आगे विक्रय कर दिया गया। दर्ज रिपोर्ट के अनुसार करीब 20 लाख रुपए के दूध का भुगतान किसानों को नहीं दिया गया। दर्ज रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि दिल्ली निवासी राहुल पुत्र बहादुरसिंह भाटी, तारानगर तहसील के धीरवास बड़ा निवासी जयप्रकाश पुत्र रणजीत व भादरा तहसील के नेठराना निवासी भीम ने किसानों से दूध एकत्रित कर आगे बेच दिया मगर किसानों को दूध का भुगतान नहीं

किया गया। आरोपियों ने गणपति चीलिंग सेंटर से किए गए अनुबंध में भी धोखाधड़ी कर उनका भुगतान भी नहीं किया। अलग-अलग गांवों के किसानों ने आरोपियों की तरफ बकाया राशि की सूची पुलिस को सौंपी है। अनेक गांवों के दर्जनों किसानों के करीब बीस लाख रुपए आरोपियों की तरफ बकाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें