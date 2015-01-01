पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकदमा:रास्ता बंद करने की रंजिश के चलते मारपीट, चार लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

नोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गली में चबूतरा बनाकर रास्ता बंद करने की बात को लेकर मारपीट करने का मामला सामने आया है। नोहर थाने में इस संबंध में एक ही परिवार के चार जनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ है। पुलिस के अनुसार जगदीश (42) पुत्र अमरचंद ब्राह्मण निवासी लाखासर ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उसके घर के आगे शेरसिंह पुत्र रामेश्वर कालेरा ने चबूतरा बनाकर रास्ता बंद कर रखा है।

उसने कई बार शेरसिंह को चबूतरा हटाने को कहा तो वह उससे रंजिश रखने लगा। इसी रंजिश के कारण सुबह शेरसिंह व उसका भाई विनोद, शेरसिंह के लड़के जयवीर व राकेश लाठियां व लोहे की पाइप लेकर गली में आए और उसे एवं उसके परिवार के सदस्यों को गालियां निकालते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे। इस पर वह डरता हुआ घर से बाहर नहीं निकला तो उक्त लोग एकराय होकर घर में घुस गए।

मारपीट करते हुए उसे घसीट कर बाहर गली में ले गए। जान से मारने की नीयत से शेरसिंह ने उसके सिर में पाइप से प्रहार कर चोट मारी जो उसकी आंख के नीचे लगी। जयवीर ने लाठी की चोट सिर पर मारनी चाही जो उसके नाक पर लगी।

राकेश व विनोद ने भी लाठियों से वार किए जो उसकी पीठ व पैरों पर लगे। उसकी पत्नी लीलावती ने छुड़ाने की कोशिश की तो लीलावती को धक्का देकर नीचे गिरा दिया। उन्होंने शोर मचाया रामचंद्र व गांव का जगदीश सहारण वहां आ गए। इन्होंने बीच-बचाव कर उसे व उसकी पत्नी को छुड़ाया।

