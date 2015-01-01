पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पशुपालन के साथ कृषि के सभी क्षेत्राें के विकास पर जाेर, 5 वर्षों के लिए प्लानिंग के दिए निर्देश

नोहर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार समिति की बैठक, कृषि सुधार बिल के प्रति किसानों को जागरुक करने पर चर्चा, उन्नत खेती फोल्डर का विमाचन किया

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र नोहर की वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार समिति की बैठक का आयोजन सोमवार को पशुधन अनुसंधान केंद्र नोहर के सभागार में किया गया। इस मोके पर प्रोफेसर डॉ. विष्णु शर्मा ने बताया कि कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र नोहर के प्रशासनिक भवन का शिलान्यास किया जा चुका है। इसका निर्माण कार्य जल्दी पूर्ण हो जाएगा, जिससे केंद्र अपनी गतिविधियां और अधिक सुचारू रूप से कर पाएगा।

यह केंद्र क्षेत्र के किसानों व पशुपालकों के लिए तकनीकी हस्तांतरण में वरदान साबित होगा। उन्हाेंने कहा कि कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र नोहर को पशुधन के साथ-साथ कृषि के सभी क्षेत्राें को साथ लेकर चलें। साथ ही उन्होंने केंद्र को 5 वर्ष की क्षेत्र विशेष की समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए योजना तैयार करने को कहा। बैठक में डॉ. मनोहरलाल सेन ने वार्षिक प्रतिवेदन का अनुमोदन व एक्शन टेकन रिपोर्ट सदन में प्रस्तुत की।

शस्य विशेषज्ञ भैरुंसिंह चौहान, कृषि प्रसार विशेषज्ञ अक्षय घिंटाला, पशुपालन विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर रामचंद्र तथा गृह विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ अंजली शर्मा ने अपने-अपने विषय की गत वर्ष का प्रगति प्रतिवेदन व आगामी कार्ययोजना सदन में रखी। भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद अटारी जोधपुर से वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एचएन मीणा ने केंद्र को फसल विविधीकरण, पराली प्रबंधनख लवणीय कार्यक्षेत्र हेतु लवणरोधी, मुख्य उपयोग क्षेत्र की मुख्य फसलों के प्रदर्शन व परीक्षण पर विशेष जोर देने और केंद्र को थ्रस्ट एरिया की पहचान कर उस पर कार्य करने को कहा।

क्षेत्रीय अनुसंधान निदेशक डॉ. उमेशसिंह शेखावत ने कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के कार्यों की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि फसल विविधीकरण पर जोर दें और कृषि सुधार बिल के प्रति किसानों को जागरुक करें। पशुपालन विभाग हनुमानगढ़ के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. एस भाटी ने अजोला और साइलेज तकनीक को पशुपालकों के बीच लोकप्रिय बनाने पर जोर दिया।

साथ ही सुझाव दिया कि पशुओं को अनावश्यक खनिज मिश्रण देने से पहले मृदा परीक्षण कर मृदा में उपलब्ध खनिज की मात्रा का पता किया जाए। बांझपन के उपचार हेतु कोपर की दवा का उपयोग, पराली को उपचारित कर साइलेज निर्माण व बकरी पालन व्यवसाय को बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया। बैठक में केंद्र द्वारा कपास (नरमा) की उन्नत खेती नामक फोल्डर का विमोचन भी किया गया।

बैठक में अनेक अधिकारी हुए शामिल
राजस्थान पशु चिकित्सा और पशु विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय बीकानेर के कुलपति डॉ. विष्णु शर्मा ने इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में निदेशक प्रसार शिक्षा प्रोफेसर डॉ. राजेश धूड़िया, विशिष्ट अतिथि भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद-अटारी जोधपुर के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ एचएन मीणा व क्षेत्रीय अनुसंधान निदेशक डॉ. उम्मेदसिंह शेखावत, संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन हनुमानगढ़ डॉ. एएस भाटी, उप निदेशक कृषि (शस्य) डॉ. आरपी डांगी एटीसी हनुमानगढ़ तथा कृषि अधिकारी सुरेंद्र जाखड़ थे। कार्यक्रम में निदेशक प्रसार शिक्षा प्रोफेसर डॉ. आरके धूड़िया ऑनलाइन बैठक से जुड़े। इसके अलावा कृषि उपज मंडी से हरीश कौशिक, प्राचार्य डॉ. हुकमाराम, वरिष्ठ पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. आरके बनेठिया, पशु अनुसंधान केंद्र नोहर से डॉ. अदरीश भाटी, डॉ. धर्मवीर, डॉ. नीरज और प्रगतिशील किसान लालसिंह बेनीवाल, संदीप दाधिच, अजय कुमार, भंवरलाल स्वामी व महिला किसान बबली देवी, लक्ष्मी देवी व ममता देवी आदि बैठक में शामिल हुए।

