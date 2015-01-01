पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी के लिए आंदोलन:रासलाना वितरिका टेल के किसानों का 16 दिनों से आमरण अनशन जारी, 4 काे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया

नोहर4 घंटे पहले
  • सिंचाई पानी की मांग को लेकर आक्रोशित किसान, लाेकराज संगठन ने दिया समर्थन

किसान संघर्ष समिति रासलाना वितरिका टेल की ओर से रायसिंहपुरा माइनर पर किसानों का आमरण अनशन मंगलवार को 16वें दिन भी जारी रहा। सोमवार रात्रि को कुंभाराम जाखड़, लक्ष्मी सहारण व मुंशी बरोड़ के स्वास्थ्य में भारी गिरावट आने के कारण एसडीएम श्वेता कोचर की अपील पर राजकीय चिकित्सालय में भर्ती करवाया गया।

मंगलवार दोपहर बाद 85 वर्षीय भगवानाराम सहारण के स्वास्थ्य में भी गिरावट होने पर एम्बुलेंस के माध्यम से राजकीय चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया। तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को अनशनकारी भगवानाराम ने चिकित्सालय जाने से मना कर दिया, परंतु संघर्ष समिति पदाधिकारियों के आग्रह पर वे चिकित्सालय जाने को तैयार हो गए।

अनशनकारी कनीराम बेनीवाल ने बताया कि जब तक सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा रासलाना वितरिका टेल का सी-ग्रुप रीपीट नहीं किया जाएगा, तब तक किसी से कोई भी वार्ता नहीं की जाएगी। मंगलवार को शैलेंद्र बेनीवाल, दलीप सहारण, संदीप बेनीवाल, कनीराम बेनीवाल, बिशनाराम मुंदलियां, भूपसिंह, मोहरसिंह, श्योपत गोदारा, विनोद लारा, राजेश नैण, उदाराम सहारण, गिरधारी बेनीवाल अनशन पर बैठे।

वहीं चिकित्सालय में भर्ती चारों अनशनकारियों ने भी अनशन जारी रखा। मंगलवार को अनशनकारियों के साथ धरने पर रोहित सहारण, उम्मेद सिहाग, जगदीश गोदारा, सरजीत जाखड़, दलीप स्वामी, भूप सहारण, मांगेराम जाखड़, अर्जुन पूनियां, डॉ. सुनील बेनीवाल, कृष्ण बिजारणियां, कालूराम गुसाईं, देवीलाल बेनीवाल, रामप्रताप बेनीवाल, देवीलाल भांभू, अमरसिंह सिहाग, राजवीर, हरिसिंह सुथार, वेदप्रकाश सहारण, रामजी सहारण, लीलू सहारण, रामेश्वरसिंह राजपूत, कृष्ण ढेकरवाल, जगतपाल सहारण, सरपंच शांतिदेवी बेनीवाल, सावित्री देवी, भतेरी बेनीवाल, संजू जाखड़, कृष्णा वर्मा, राजेराम बेनिवाल, कुंभाराम भांभू, रतनलाल धानक आदि बैठे। लोकराज संगठन के हनुमानप्रसाद शर्मा ने धरनास्थल पर पंहुचकर किसानों की मांगों को जायज ठहराते हुए संगठन का समर्थन दिया। समिति के अध्यक्ष किशन सहारण ने बताया कि किसानों का चरणबद्ध रूप से आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

