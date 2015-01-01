पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या का हल:डींगवाला में गंदे पानी की निकासी नहीं हाेने की 6 माह से थी समस्या, युवा टीम जुटी ताे मिनटाें में निकला हल

पीलीबंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बस स्टैंड से भागसर सहित लगभग डेढ़ दर्जन गांवाें को जोड़ने वाली संपर्क सड़क पर गंदे पानी की निकासी नहीं होने से कीचड़ जमा हाेने की समस्या करीब 6 माह से कायम थी। शनिवार काे अधिवक्ता महावीर अरोड़ा व सरपंच पति फतेह मोहम्मद के नेतृत्व में उतरी युवा टीम ने चंद मिनटों में ही समस्या का निराकरण करते हुए सफाई कर डाली। यहां गंदे पानी की नाली नहीं होने से कीचड़ फैल रहा था। राेजाना कई लाेग फिसलकर गिरते और चाेटिल हाेते थे। वाहनाें काे भी नुकसान हाे रहा था।

आमजन की इस पीड़ा को समझते हुए शनिवार सुबह युवा अधिवक्ता महावीर अरोड़ा, सरपंच पति फतेह मोहम्मद बोदला, जिला परिषद डायरेक्टर अमनदीप कंग, रणजीतसिंह, दिलीप पंवार, फिरोजशाह बोदला, करमजीत कम्मो, बीरबलराम आदि ने संपर्क मार्ग पर नाली के पास सड़क पर मिट्टी डाली। कीचड़ व गंदगी को साफ करके नाली के पास बने बोरवैल को काफी मशक्कत से खोलकर गंदे पानी की निकासी शुरू करवाई।

उल्लेखनीय है कि दैनिक भास्कर ने 3 व 8 दिसंबर के अंक में भी इस समस्या काे प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इस पर युवा कार्यकर्ताओं ने श्रमदान कर समस्या का निराकरण किया। इससे डींगवाला सहित भागसर, संघर, प्रेमपुरा, अमरपुरा ढाणी, लटकनसिंह वाली ढाणी, सौदागरसिंह वाली ढाणी, रतनपुरा, 24-26 पीबीएन, पालीवाला, श्रीगंगानगर मार्ग सहित लगभग डेढ़ दर्जन गांवाें के लोगाें काे निजात मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें