पंचायतराज चुनाव:कांग्रेस के जिला चुनाव प्रभारी रावतसर पहुंचे, गुटबाजी के सवाल पर बोले- कांग्रेस एक

रावतसर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभारी और पूर्व विधायक बिश्नोई ने कहा-ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के बाद टिकट वितरण का निर्णय जयपुर से होगा

पंचायत राज चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रभारी व पूर्व विधायक हीरालाल बिश्नोई का रावतसर पहुंचने पर कांग्रेसियों ने जगह-जगह स्वागत किया व टिकट के लिए अपनी दावेदारी पेश की। इस दौरान पत्रकार वार्ता का आयोजन किया गया। मीडिया के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए प्रभारी हीरालाल बिश्नोई ने बताया कि बुधवार को 10 बजे व्यापार मंडल धर्मशाला में जिला स्तरीय बैठक का आयोजन किया जाएगा

जिसमें पंचायत चुनावों को लेकर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी। इसे जयपुर सौंपेंगे। उसके बाद टिकटों का निर्णय जयपुर से होगा। रावतसर में कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम अलग-अलग होने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस में कोई गुटबाजी नहीं है। यह तो जगह-जगह स्वागत कर रहे हैं। पूर्व विधायक आदराम मेघवाल व पूर्व सांसद भरतराम मेघवाल के नहीं पहुंचने के सवाल पर उनका कहना था कि आदराम जी बुर्जुग है इसलिए मैंने यहां भीड़-भाड़ में आने से मना कर दिया। अब उनके कार्यालय में जाकर मिलूंगा तथा पूर्व सांसद अभी कुछ देर पहले तक साथ थे। अभी आगे चले गए होंगे।

चुनाव की रणनीति को लेकर उनका कहना था कि यह चुनाव केंद्र के कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में किसान के हक की लड़ाई के रूप में लड़ा जाएगा। इस मौके पर टिकट के दावेदारों ने प्रभारी को अपना आवेदन भी सौंपा तथा टिकट के लिए अपनी मजबूत दावेदारी पेश की। इस मौके पर प्रभारी के साथ किसान जागृति यात्रा प्रभारी मनीष धारणियां, पीसीसी सदस्य विनोद गोठवाल, पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एनएसयूआई अभिमन्यु पूनियां, यूथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष संजय मेघवाल, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रवीणा मेघवाल, भारत भूषण गोयल, जितेंद्र गोयल, देवीलाल नैण, रघुवीर तरड़, दारा सिंह, सरपंच गोरी शंकर उपाध्याय, सार्दुल रोज, गौतम बंसल सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेसी मौजूद रहे।

