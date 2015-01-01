पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश:पल्लू की धर्मशाला भूमि को अंबेडकर नाम देने के मामले में कोर्ट ने जारी किया स्थगन आदेश

रावतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पल्लू के खसरा संख्या-204 की एक बीघा भूमि पर अंबेडकर धर्मशाला नामांकरण मामले में राजस्व अपील प्राधिकारी ने आगामी आदेशों तक स्थगन आदेश जारी किया है। पल्लू के खसरा संख्या 204 की 0.253 हेक्टर भूमि 3 जुलाई 1988 को धर्मशाला ग्राम पल्लू के नाम से आंवटित की गई थी।

इससे पूर्व यह गोचर भूमि के नाम से दर्ज थी। पल्लू में 15 जनवरी 2013 को लगे राजस्व शिविर में नाैरंगलाल व तत्कालीन सरपंच ने इस आशय का प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया कि राजस्व रिकार्ड में धर्मशाला के नाम के आगे अंबेडकर शब्द जोड़ा जाए। इस पर 23 जनवरी 2013 को राजस्व शिविर पूरबसर में शिविर प्रभारी ने धर्मशाला शब्द के आगे अंबेडकर शब्द दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया।

उसके पश्चात दिसंबर 2019 में गुलाम पुत्र सुलेमान, रामेश्वरलाल पुत्र रावताराम, भंवरसिंह पुत्र श्रवणसिंह, औंकारसिंह पुत्र खेतसिंह, धर्मपाल पुत्र निक्कूराम निवासी पल्लू ने राजस्व अपील अधिकारी हनुमानगढ़ से पूर्व आदेश के संबंध में स्थगन जारी करवाते हुए वाद दायर कर रखा था। इस पर 13 नवंबर 2020 को वादीगणों ने दावा राजीनामा खारिज करवा लिया। अब उक्त भूमि पर एक बार फिर मामराज पुत्र अर्जुनराम ने राजस्व अपील अधिकारी हनुमानगढ़ में अपील 154/2020 पेश करते हुए स्थगन आदेश जारी करवा लिया है। इससे अंबेडकर धर्मशाला निर्माण मामला पुनः न्यायालय की शरण में चला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें