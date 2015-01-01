पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डैम ओवरफ्लो:शहर के गंदे पानी का डैम ओवरफ्लो हो टूटा, मकान की दीवार गिरी

रावतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • पीड़ित का आरोप, पालिका को अवगत करवाया पर प्रशासन ने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया

शहर के गंदे व सीवरेज के पानी को डालने के लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा चक 23 डीडब्ल्यूडी में नगरपालिका की भूमि में डैम में कस्बे के गंदे व सीवेरज के पानी का बांध टूटने से एक मकान की दीवार गिर गई। वहीं काफी दूरी तक पानी भर गया। कस्बे के गंदे व बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा चक 23 डीडब्ल्यूडी में बनाए गए डैम का पानी ओवरफ्लो होने के कारण मंगलवार सुबह डैम टूट गया।

इससे डैम में भरा पानी आस-पास के निचले क्षेत्र में बहने लगा। वहीं थोड़ी दूर बने मकान की दीवार गिर गई। गनीमत रही कि हादसा दिन के समय हुआ अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। डैम टूटने की सूचना मिलते ही नगरपालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी पवन चौधरी, सफाई निरीक्षक प्रहलाद मटोरिया, प्रमोद स्वामी आदि नगरपालिका कमिर्यों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे व जेसीबी की मदद से डैम का पटड़ा बांधा। नगरपालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी ने बताया कि जल्द ही ट्रैक्टरों की मदद से डैम को गहरा कर इनके पटड़ों को मजबूत किया जाएगा। इससे भविष्य में कोई परेशानी ना आए।

मकान मालिक दीनदयाल जांगिड़ ने बताया कि यह डैम इससे पहले दो तीन-बार टूट चुका है। नगरपालिका द्वारा डैम को काफी ऊंचाई पर बनाया गया है, जिससे डेम टूटने का भय बना रहता है। वहीं डैम के पट्ड़े को कच्चा व कम मोटाई में रखा गया है। इससे यह बार-बार टूट जाता है। इस संबंध में नगरपालिका को कई बार अवगत करवा दिया गया था परंतु नगरपालिका द्वारा कोई सुनवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

