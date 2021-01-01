पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना वैध डिग्री के चला रहा था डेंटल क्लिनिक, झोलाछाप के खिलाफ केस

रावतसर6 घंटे पहले
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने औषधि नियंत्रण अधिकारी और पुलिस के साथ संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए रावतसर कस्बे में बिना वैध डिग्री के डेंटल क्लिनिक चला रहे एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर को पकड़ा। जांच-पड़ताल में अवैध रुप से क्लिनिक चलाने का खुलासा होने के बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस थाना में केस दर्ज कराया गया।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. नवनीत शर्मा ने बताया कि बीसीएमओ डॉ. संजीव चौधरी को शिकायत मिली कि कस्बे में अवैध तरीके से बिना डिग्री क्लिनिक का संचालन कर मानव जीवन के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। सूचना के आधार पर गठित टीम ने डॉ. केके सुथार कृष्णा डेंटल केयर के नाम से संचालित क्लिनिक पर कार्रवाई कर जांच-पड़ताल की।

मौके पर कई तरह की दवाएं और दंत चिकित्सा के उपकरण मिले हैं। कार्रवाई में नायब तहसीलदार, बीसीएमओ डॉ. संजीव चौधरी, डीसीओ गौरीशंकर के अलावा पुलिसकर्मी शामिल थे। इस संबंध में आरोपी झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया गया। थानाप्रभारी अशोक बिश्नोई ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

