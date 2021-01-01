पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रसद विभाग:रावतसर में डीजल से भरा गोदाम सील, हरियाणा से लाए 2 हजार लीटर डीजल से लदी पिकअप पकड़ी

रावतसर6 घंटे पहले
रसद विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को हरियाणा से डीजल तस्करी के संदेह में करीब 2 हजार लीटर डीजल परिवहन कर ला रही एक पिकअप गाड़ी को कस्टडी में लेकर पुलिस निगरानी में वाहन को थाना में खड़ा करवाया। वहीं दूसरी कार्रवाई में एक गोदाम को सील किया गया जिसमें तस्करी का नकली डीजल होने का संदेह है। इस संबंध में रसद विभाग मामले की जांच में जुटा हुआ है।

डीएसओ राकेश कुमार न्यौल ने बताया कि पेट्रोल-डीजल के अवैध कारोबार की रोकथाम के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत सूचना मिली कि रावतसर क्षेत्र में एक गोदाम में भारी मात्रा में डीजल का अवैध स्टॉक किया हुआ है।

इसमें तस्करी का डीजल होने के संदेह में गोदाम को सीज किया गया। वहीं करीब 2000 लीटर डीजल भरी हुई पिकअप को हरियाणा से डीजल खरीद कर राजस्थान में अवैध रूप से बेचान करने के संदेह में पुलिस थाना रावतसर में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से खड़ा किया गया है।

इस संबंध में कार्रवाई करते हुए आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम के तहत प्रकरण कलेक्टर के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। कार्रवाई में प्रवर्तन अधिकारी मुख्यालय विनोद कुमार एवं सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नरेश कुमार एवं पुलिस जाब्ता मौजूद रहा।

रावतसर थानाप्रभारी अशोक बिश्नोई ने बताया कि रसद विभाग की ओर से पुलिस थाना में डीजल लदा वाहन खड़ा किया गया है। इस संबंध में कार्रवाई रसद विभाग के स्तर पर की जा रही है। पुलिस की ओर से इस संबंध में कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं किया गया है।

