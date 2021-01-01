पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:रावतसर में किसानों ने निकाली 1 हजार ट्रैक्टरों के साथ रैली हाईवे पर 6 किमी लंबी लाइन लगी, दो घंटे तक थमा रहा शहर

रावतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के टोल नाकों पर किसानों का विरोध-प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में क्षेत्र के हजारों किसानों ने 1000 ट्रैक्टर के साथ रैली निकाल कर विरोध किया। सुबह 11 बजे मिर्जावाली मेर, भोमपुरा, चाइयां से किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली के रूप में रावतसर पहुंचे। इससे हाईवे पर 6 किमी लंबी लाइन लग गई। नोहर रोड से रैली ने रावतसर में प्रवेश किया व बतरा होटल के आगे से होते हुए, सब्जी मंडी और फिर धानमंडी पहुंची। जगह-जगह पुष्प वर्षा की गई। रैली के दौरान ड्रोन से भी पुष्प वर्षा की गई। धानमंडी से वापस मेगा हाईवे होते हुए रैली बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज से घूमते हुए एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंची।

यहां एसडीएम शिवा चौधरी को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें बताया कि किसान विरोधी कानून वापस लिया जाए। इस मौके पर किसान नेता दयाराम चबरवाल ने कहा कि अगर केंद्र सरकार किसानों की नहीं सुनती है तो जल्द ही दिल्ली का राशन पानी बंद कर देंगे।

इस मौके पर उपसरपंच विकास सहारण, देवीलाल मटोरिया, सतवीर बुरड़क, योगेश सिहाग, महेंद्र गोदारा, प्रविंद्र भिड़ासरा ने किसानों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हुए ज्ञापन सौंपा। खास बात ये रही कि रैली में जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रवीणा मेघवाल भी ट्रैक्टर चलाते हुए रैली में शामिल हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि मैं एक किसान की बेटी होने के नाते किसानों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर हिस्सा ले रही हूं।

कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ प्रगतिशील ने कलेक्टर को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसके बाद शिक्षक संघ ने जिला परिषद सीईओ से भी मुलाकात कर 2012 से 2018 तक नियुक्त शिक्षकों का स्थाई करण करने की मांग की।

इस मौके पर जिलामंत्री ओमप्रकाश नांदेवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष बेगराज खोथ, कुलदीप सिंह, सुखचरण सिंह, रामकुमार, सुरेश जांगिड, ओमईश्वर, ओम बिश्नोई, बलविंदर सिंह, महावीर सहारण, राधाकृष्ण, रामप्रसाद, राकेश सुथार, बलवंत पूनिया, विजय गोदारा, राकेश कस्वां, राकेश कुमार नायक, कुलदीप सहित महेंद्र चारण मौजूद थे। टिब्बी|क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों सहित आस-पास क्षेत्र के किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों के विरोधस्वरूप ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली व कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर रावतसर एसडीएम शिवा चौधरी को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

किसान नेता आत्माराम मील ने बताया कि गांव मिर्जावालीमेर, डबली कलां, डबली खुर्द, भुरानपुरा, 19 एजी, चाहूवाली, भोमपुरा, रामपुरा मटोरिया, खेदासरी, सरदारपुरा कनवानी, चाइयां के हजारों किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर रैली में भाग लेकर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विरोध जताया। कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर रावतसर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

ट्रैक्टर रैली को सरपंच दर्शना राय सिंह सहारण ने झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस इस रैली में एक बच्चे ने अपने ट्रैक्टर खिलौने के माध्यम से रैली में आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहा। इस अवसर पर पूर्ण राम मूंड, मोटाराम ऐचरा, भागाराम मील, राजेश गोदारा, कालूराम लकेसर, बृजलाल मील, कालूराम मूंड, कृष्णलाल गोदारा आदि मौजूद रहे।

