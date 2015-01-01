पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारियां:मानसिक बीमार भी समाज का हिस्सा: मजिस्ट्रेट

रावतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • रावतसर में ऑनलाइन शिविर लगाकर दी गई विधिक जानकारियां

राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार विधिक जागरुकता कार्यक्रम की कड़ी में न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट एसएस बिश्नोई ने नालसा की मानसिक रूप से बीमार एवं मानसिक रूप से विकलांग व्यक्तियों को प्रदत्त विधिक सेवाएं 2015 योजना के तहत ऑनलाइन शिविर लगाकर विधिक जागरुकता अभियान का आयोजन किया। हनुमानगढ़ जिला जज के आदेशानुसार आयोजित इस शिविर में ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के पैनल अधिवक्ताओं ने अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में आमजन को सहभागी बनाकर शिविर का संचालन किया।

ऑनलाइन कैंप में मजिस्ट्रेट बिश्नोई ने मानसिक रूप से कमजोर व्यक्तियों को उपलब्ध कानूनी उपचार की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि मानसिक रूप से बीमार व्यक्ति भी हमारे समाज का हिस्सा है। हमारा नैतिक एवं कानूनी दायित्व बनता है कि हम ऐसे व्यक्तियों को परस्पर स्नेह का वातावरण देते हुए मुख्यधारा में लाने का प्रयास करें तथा उन्हें यह महसूस करवाएं कि उनमें और एक आम व्यक्ति में कोई बीमारी के कारण अंतर नहीं है। प्रत्येक प्रबंध नागरिक का यह कर्तव्य बनता है कि वह इन्हें हर संभव सहयोग देते हुए उपलब्ध कानूनी उपचारों की जानकारी सुलभ कराएं।

ऐसे में आवश्यकता है कि हम जागरुकता के माध्यम से इनकी सहायता कर इन्हें बीमार मनोस्थिति से बाहर निकालें। बिश्नोई ने मानसिक विकलांग व्यक्तियों को उपलब्ध कानूनी उपचारों व विधिक अधिकारों के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान मजिस्ट्रेट बिश्नोई ने कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते प्रकोप को लेकर चिंता जताते हुए सावधानी रखने की अपील की तथा कोविड-19 के नियमों की पूर्ण पालना सुनिश्चित करने की बात कही। शिविर संचालन में अधिवक्ता एमएल शर्मा, हनुमान जोशी, रीडर किशन छाछिया आदि की सकारात्मक भूमिका रही

