पुलिस को गुमराह करने के लिए बदला भेष:लुटेरों से 1.05 करोड़ रुपए बरामद , पुलिस को गुमराह करने के लिए 2 जनों ने पहनी थी पगड़ी और 1 ने टोपी

संगरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस को रिकवरी के लिए बार-बार गुमराह करते रहे
  • एक देशी कट्टा मय कारतूस, एक चाकू, एक कापा बरामद

संगरिया में 17 सिंतबर को एक्सिस बैंक में 1.13 करोड़ रुपए की बैंक डकैती प्रकरण में पुलिस ने तीनों लुटेरों और मास्टरमाइंड बैंक कार्यवाहक मैनेजर से 1 करोड़ 5 लाख रुपयों की रिकवरी कर ली है।

यह राशि आरोपियों के घरों से बरामद हुई। खास बात है कि चारों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के 7 दिन बाद ही पुलिस ने 1.05 करोड़ रुपयों के साथ-साथ उनसे वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लाए गए तीन हथियार और बाइक बरामद कर ली।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों से एक देशी कट्टा मय कारतूस, एक चाकू, एक कापा बरामद किया है। एसपी राशि डोगरा ने पत्रकार वार्ता में बताया कि पूरी घटना का खुलासा पुलिस ने आज से एक हफ्ते पहले कर दिया था। खुलासे के बाद एडिश्नल एसपी जस्सा राम बोस, सीओ दिनेश राजौरा और सीआई इंद्र कुमार मारवाल तथा पूरी टीमें पैसे रिकवरी में लग गए थे।

इस बात की खुशी है कि टीम ने एक करोड़ पांच लाख रुपए, हथियार और डबवाली से संगरिया आने में इस्तेमाल बाइक भी जब्त कर ली है।

एसपी राशि डोगरा ने बताया कि पुलिस बाकी शेष राशि आठ लाख रुपए की रिकवरी करने का प्रयास कर रही है। लुटेरे शातिर और चालाक प्रवृत्ति के हैं। शातिर होने के कारण आरोपी पुलिस को रिकवरी के लिए बार-बार गुमराह करते रहे। एक दूसरे पर बात डालते रहे। इसके कारण पुलिस को रिकवरी करने में खासा दिक्कतें आई।

हालांकि आरोपियों का कोई आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है। आरोपी नीतेश पंजाब पटियाला एक फैक्ट्री में काम करता था। वहीं आरोपी सतपाल हेयर ड्रेसर और आरोपी सुखविंद्र चिनाई मिस्त्री है।

