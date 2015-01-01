पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:गैंगरेप कर जान से मार युवती की लाश को खुर्द-बुर्द करने का आरोप, तीन लोगों पर केस दर्ज

संगरिया3 घंटे पहले
संगरिया पुलिस थाना में मंगलवार को लड़की के साथ गैंगरेप कर जान से मार कर उसकी लाश को खुर्द बुर्द करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने 3 जनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पीड़िता के पिता ने पुलिस थाना में मामला दर्ज करवाते हुए बताया की उसकी बेटी के साथ गैंगरेप कर उसे जान से मारकर उसकी लाश को खुर्द-बुर्द कर दिया। पीड़िता के पिता ने पुलिस को बताया कि वे पंजाब के रहने वाले हैं और हाल ही में ढाणी संतपुरा राजस्थान में नरमा चुगने के लिए पिछले 1 महीने से आए हुए थे। उसकी 20 वर्ष की बेटी भी उसके साथ थी। हमारे साथ रोजाना प्रवीण काैर भी नरमा चुगने जाती थी।

30 अक्टूबर को उसकी बेटी को प्रवीण काैर अपने साथ दूध लेने के लिए लगभग शाम 7 बजे ले गई और करीब 1 घंटे बाद वापस अकेली आई। हमने प्रवीण कौर से अपनी बेटी के बारे में पूछा, पर प्रवीण ने हमें कुछ नहीं बताया। प्रवीण कौर इस तरह के बहाने बनाने लगी कि वह कुछ देर में आ जाएगी। फिलहाल पिछले कई दिनों से उनकी बेटी का कोई भी अता पता नहीं चल रहा है। पिता ने पुलिस को बताया कि प्रवीण कौर,

चरणजीत उर्फ चन्नी तथा बराड़ इन तीनों ने षड़यंत्र कर उसकी बेटी को गायब किया है। इस मामले में तीनों ही आरोपी है। पिता ने पुलिस को बताया कि तीनों ने उसकी बेटी का अपहरण करके उसके साथ गैंग रेप करके उसे जान से मार दिया और फिर उसकी लाश को भी खुर्द बुर्द कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला विभिन्न धाराओं में दर्ज किया है। सीआई इंद्र कुमार मारवाल ने बताया कि फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले की जांच डीवाईएसपी दिनेश कुमार राजोरा कर रहे हैं।

