आज से शुरू होगी चुनावी प्रक्रिया:5 दिन तक भरे जाएंगे नामांकन, निर्दलीय के लिए पांच व पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों के एक प्रस्ताव जरूरी

संगरिया5 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन दाखिल करने के समय कोविड-19 नियमों की पालना करना होगा अनिवार्य

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं में पंचायत समिति सदस्य एवं जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को लोकसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही नामांकन फार्म भरने का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी डॉ. अवि गर्ग ने बताया कि संगरिया पंचायत समिति के लिए 15 सदस्यों का चुनाव होना है। पंचायत समिति प्रधान पद सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित हैं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के समय

कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नाम निर्देशन के लिए सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों के लिए 500 रुपए तथा आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए 250 रुपए जमानत राशि निर्धारित है। नाम निर्देशन पत्र भरने के लिए राजनैतिक दलों के अभ्यार्थियों के लिए एक प्रस्तावक तथा निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के लिए पांच प्रस्तावक अनिवार्य हैं। पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए उपखंड मुख्यालय पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय

में 4 से 9 नवंबर तक प्रातः 11 से 3 बजे तक भरे जा सकेंगे। 8 नवंबर को रविवार का अवकाश होने के कारण नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं होंगे। नामांकन फार्मों की संवीक्षा 10 नवंबर को तथा नाम वापसी तथा चुनाव चिह्नों का आवंटन 11 नवंबर को होगा। मतदान तीसरेे चरण में 1 दिसंबर को होगा। चुनाव शाखा प्रभारी बलवीर सिंह एवं सुभाष सहारण ने बताया कि जोन संख्या 1 (अनुसूचित जाति) में ग्राम पंचायत मालारामपुरा व

रासूवाला के 5098 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसी प्रकार जोन 2 (सामान्य महिला) में नुकेरां व इंद्रगढ़ के 6063 मतदाता, जोन 3 (अनुसूचित जाति) में किशनपुरा उतराधा व सिंहपुरा के 6317 मतदाता, जोन 4( सामान्य महिला ) में शाहपीनी, इंद्रपुरा व अमरपुराजालू के 7441 मतदाता, जोन 5 (सामान्य) में जंडवाला सिखान, चक हीरासिंहवाला, मोरजंड सिखान पंचायत के वार्ड 7 से 9 के 5625 मतदाता,

जोन 6(सामान्य) में कीकरवाली, नाथवाना पंचायत के वार्ड 7 से 9 के 5368 मतदाता, जोन 7(अनुसूचित जाति महिला) में लीलांवाली व नाथवाना पंचायत का वार्ड 10 के 4400 मतदाता, जोन 8(ओबीसी महिला) में फतेहपुर व मानकसर पंचायत के वार्ड 1 से 8 के 6286 मतदाता, जोन 9(अनुसूचित जाति महिला) में नगराना व मानकसर पंचायत के वार्ड 9 से 13 के 6597 मतदाता, जोन 10(सामान्य) में नाथवाना पंचायत के वार्ड 1

से 6 एवं 11 से 13 तथा मोरजंड पंचायत के वार्ड 1 से 6 के 5327 मतदाता, जोन 11(सामान्य महिला) में रतनपुरा एवं ढाबां पंचायत के वार्ड 9 से 12 के 5822 मतदाता, जोन 12(सामान्य महिला) बोलांवाली व भगतपुरा के 6587 मतदाता, जोन 13 (अनुसूचित जाति) में ढाबां पंचायत के वार्ड 1 से 8 एवं 13 से 21 के 6132 मतदाता, जोन 14(सामान्य) में हरिपुरा व दीनगढ़ पंचायत के 6797 मतदाता तथा जोन 15(ओबीसी) में भाकरांवाली व संतपुरा पंचायत के 6445 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।

